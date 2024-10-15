A&W's Masala Veggie Burger rolls out nationwide due to record-breaking demand!

The demand for a flavour-packed, vegetarian burger in the QSR space is strong and particularly true for the South Asian vegetarians who have a high benchmark for best-tasting vegetarian burgers from back home. This limited-time offer will satiate the cravings for a taste of home for some and a chance to try exciting new and bold flavours for others.

"The task of creating an authentic South Asian inspired burger that surpasses expectations was challenging and fun," says Karan Suri, Director of Menu Development at A&W Canada. "The crispy patty, made with real vegetables, Nanak® paneer and select spices is the hero. Paired with a spicy piri-piri sauce, fresh lettuce, tomato and crisp red onions, the burger is like no other in Canada, delivering a depth of flavour and spice that everyone will enjoy. I am excited for Canadians coast to coast to get a taste of this bold and spicy burger that deliciously delivers on authentic taste."

For this limited-time offer, A&W has partnered with Canadian brand Nanak® Foods, Canada's largest processor of traditional dairy-based South Asian foods, to produce the hero of this recipe, the Masala Veggie patty.

"Our purpose at Nanak Foods is to bring together communities who share the same love for food," says Gurpreet Arneja, President of Nanak Foods. "We are excited to partner up with A&W for the Masala Veggie Burger in helping to share the South Asian flavours to a wider Canadian market. As a South Asian Canadian business, we love to see brands like A&W be more innovative and expand their menu items with the growing taste of Canadians, giving guests access to flavours from across the world."

"A&W prides itself on sourcing the best quality ingredients for our best-tasting burgers," says Karan Suri, Director of Menu Development at A&W. "Nanak's expertise in crafting quality products with authentic ethnic flavours made for the perfect partnership in bringing this recipe to life."

Visit your nearest A&W and treat yourself to a Masala Veggie Burger available for just $6, for a limited time.

