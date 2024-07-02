A&W's Free Root Beer Day is back on July 6th across Canada

For one day only, Canadians can enjoy a free A&W Root Beer® at A&W restaurants and on the A&W mobile app.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Save the date, A&W Root Beer fans! A&W's Free Root Beer Day returns on Saturday, July 6th, promising a refreshing complimentary treat for all. Canadians from coast to coast can enjoy a free pour of A&W Root Beer® or Diet Root Beer, served all day both in-restaurant and on the A&W Mobile app, with a limit of one per guest.

A&W Root Beer® is the #1 Root Beer in Canada, becoming a staple on the original A&W menu upon the opening of the first restaurant in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in 1956.

Source: A&W Canada (CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.)

"The last time we did a national Root Beer giveaway was 2019," says Amanda Wang, Director of Marketing at A&W Canada. "Call it our comeback era, Free Root Beer Day is back at A&W this summer!"

As part of the brand's commitment to sourcing natural ingredients, A&W Root Beer® is made with natural cane sugar and all-natural flavours.

Visit a participating A&W restaurant near you, or order through the A&W Mobile App for pick-up at a restaurant on July 6th to enjoy a free Root Beer.

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be 100% Canadian owned and operated, and Canada's original burger chain. Home of the Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger®, hand-battered onion rings and A&W Root Beer®. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our 1,000+ restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca .

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For Media Inquiries: Jacky Le: [email protected], 604-836-5008