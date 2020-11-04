A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Announces November 2020 Cash Distribution

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (the Fund) (TSX symbol AW.UN) today declared a cash distribution of 10.0 cents per trust unit for the period October 1 to October 31, 2020. The distribution will be paid to unitholders of record at the close of business November 15, 2020, and will be payable on November 30, 2020. This distribution will be taxed as a non-eligible dividend, as the source of funds to pay the distribution is a dividend from A&W Trade Marks Inc. (Trade Marks).

Trade Marks will declare an equivalent dividend on the shares of Trade Marks held by A&W Food Services. However, A&W Food Services has agreed with the Fund and Trade Marks that the dividend is not to be paid to A&W Food Services until it has paid all deferred royalties, together with interest to the Fund.

Launched on February 15, 2002, the Fund, through its investment in Trade Marks, is entitled to receive royalties from Food Services in the amount of 3% of the sales of the 971 A&W restaurants in the Royalty Pool. Cash distributions are paid monthly. A&W is the second largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain in Canada. Operating coast-to-coast, A&W restaurants feature famous trade-marked menu items such as The Burger Family, Chubby Chicken and A&W Root Beer.

SOURCE A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

For further information: Don Leslie, Chief Financial Officer, 604-988-2141, Email: [email protected], www.awincomefund.ca