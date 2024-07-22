A&W Canada Rallies Support for MS Canada on August 22 with 16th Annual Burgers to Beat MS Day

It's time to bring your 'Burger Family' to A&W restaurants for a Teen Burger and support MS research

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - On August 22, Canadians are invited to take a bite out of MS – literally – as the 16th annual A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day returns to support Canadians living with multiple sclerosis (MS). For every Teen Burger sold on Burgers to Beat MS Day in Canada, A&W will donate $2 to MS Canada. Since its inception, A&W's Burgers to Beat MS Day has raised more than $20 million to support Canadians living with and affected by MS. Funds raised help MS Canada continue offering programs that improve the quality of life of, and funding research aimed at answering the most challenging questions about this unpredictable disease.

A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day 2024 (CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.)

Burgers to Beat MS Day is on August 22nd, but making a change starts now! Starting today, you can round up any purchase at an A&W restaurant, donate online at BurgersToBeatMS.ca or through the A&W app, or by adding a donation option to your cart when ordering A&W on delivery apps like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and SkipTheDishes.

The Magnitude of MS

MS is a neurological disease, affecting the central nervous system including the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves. Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with a staggering 1 in every 400 people living with it. Currently, over 90,000 Canadians live with MS and on average 12 Canadians are diagnosed with MS every day. That means every two hours, someone in Canada is diagnosed with MS.

In communities across Canada, MS touches not only the lives of the people living with it, but also their caregivers, healthcare professionals, researchers, and families. Everyone has the power to make a difference, and by working together, Canadians can make a positive contribution to the support, resources, therapies, and medications that help people living with MS.

Changing Lives with Every Burger

On the road to a world free of MS, proceeds from Burgers to Beat MS Day have touched the lives of countless individuals living with MS to make positive impacts in their quality of life.

"I was only 11 years old when I first experienced MS symptoms, but I was not officially diagnosed with MS until much later. I knew a support network would be key in my MS journey and I found that and much more with MS Canada," says Lizelle Mendoza, MS Canada Ambassador. "I've been involved in Burgers to Beat MS since 2012 because I have first-hand experience on how the funds raised make a positive impact on someone living with MS."

MS Canada and A&W share the goal of a world free of MS. Throughout the program's history, Canadians have continued to rally together to donate year-after-year to support the MS community in vital ways. Every dollar counts with Burgers to Beat MS. Funds raised through the campaign help connect people affected by MS to information and support programs where they share experiences and ensure no one feels alone on their MS journey. These funds also support advocacy initiatives that improve the quality of life of the MS community. Lastly, Burgers to Beat MS donations fund essential MS research looking to advance treatment and care; enhance well-being; understand and halt disease progression; and prevent MS; this includes grants, clinical trials and supporting the next generation of MS researchers.

"For 16 years, Burgers to Beat MS Day has pushed for a brighter future for people affected by MS. This program has a profound impact on the MS community, and I want to invite Canadians across the country to join us on August 22 and make a difference," says Dr. Pamela Valentine, President and CEO of MS Canada. "The incredible $20M raised since the inception of the program has directly impacted the provision of community-based programming across the country, galvanized advocacy on important issues like access to treatment and care, and enabled research that has led to better health outcomes for those living with this unpredictable disease."

Bring Your Burger Family

Calling all moms, dads, teens, grandparents, best friends, and anyone you consider your family – whether it's traditional or chosen, this year A&W wants you to bring all the members of your 'Burger Family' out to enjoy a Teen Burger on August 22 for Burgers to Beat MS Day; a meal decision that EVERY family member can finally agree on!

"Over the past 16 years, the creativity, passion, and dedication of our amazing operators, along with their managers and staff, have raised critical funds and awareness to make a difference in the MS community," says Susan Senecal, President and CEO of A&W Canada. "I invite all Canadians to join in on the fight against MS by visiting your local A&W on Burgers to Beat MS Day and enjoying a Teen Burger in support of MS Canada on August 22."

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be 100% Canadian owned and operated, and Canada's original burger chain. We believe in helping our guests take small, simple actions for the good of people and the planet. From serving 100% grass-fed beef, to offering reusable packaging, and fundraising in support of Canadians living with multiple sclerosis, we strive to make a positive impact in all the communities we operate in across Canada. Home of Canada's Best Tasting Burgers, we serve Canadians coast to coast with over 1,000 restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

About MS Canada

At MS Canada, we are inspired by the vision of a world free of multiple sclerosis. We focus on support, advocacy and research that will positively impact the lives of people living with, and affected by MS. For over 75 years, we have been a trusted connection for the MS community to valuable resources and programs needed on their unique MS journey. We advocate for improved policies and systems that will better support Canadians living with MS. We invest in life-changing research that will advance treatment and care, enhance well-being, help to understand and halt disease progression, and ultimately prevent MS.

For more information visit mscanada.ca

About multiple sclerosis (MS)

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a neurological disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49. It is considered an episodic disability meaning that the severity and duration of episodes of illness and disability can vary, often followed by periods of wellness. It can also be progressive.

Join the conversation and connect with the MS community online. Find MS Canada on X , Instagram or like our page on Facebook.

Susan Senecal and/or Pamela Valentine or an MS Canada Ambassador are available for interviews between July 22 and August 22.

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For more information or to request an interview, please contact: Erin O'Driscoll, Senior Account Manager, Strategic Objectives, [email protected]; 647-232-6924