Leading up to August 19 th , Canadians can support the campaign by rounding up their bill with any purchase, by making an online donation at BurgersToBeatMS.ca , or by adding a donation when ordering through A&W's mobile app.

Christine Sinclair's mother, Sandi, lives with MS, and Christine understands first-hand the daily impact this disease has on people living with it, and their loved ones. In honour of her mother and the other 90,000 Canadians living with MS, Christine is calling on Canadians to come together to make a difference and join her in helping people living with MS.

"This is my fifth year participating in the Burgers to Beat MS campaign, and each year I am so touched by how many Canadians come together to support a cause so close to my heart," says Christine Sinclair. "Coming from a family that has been impacted by MS, I know first-hand the daily toll this can take on someone living with the disease, and why this fundraising initiative is so important. Together, we can make a difference for people, like my mom, who live with MS and who need support now!"

A&W Canada's goal is to raise over $1.5 million for the MS Society through this year's Burgers to Beat MS, bringing the campaign total to more than $17 million raised in support of the MS Society over the last 13 years. Donations will help the MS Society fund research, support and services that are fundamental to changing lives – bringing us one step closer to a world free of MS.

"Year after year, I am inspired by the creativity and passion of our franchisees and their teams across Canada, who rally around this incredible fundraising campaign," says Susan Senecal, President and CEO, A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. "Burgers to Beat MS is a campaign that brings communities together for a cause that means so much to all of us at A&W. This will be the 13th anniversary, and we want to continue the momentum of raising awareness and important funds for the MS Society."

A&W will be donating $2 from every Teen Burger® sold on Burgers to Beat MS Day on Thursday, August 19th, to the MS Society. While in-store celebrations in local communities and restaurant dining might not be possible this year for everyone, guests are encouraged to celebrate from their homes or cars to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Operating with the health and safety of Canadians in mind, participating A&W restaurants will be offering five easy and varied ways for Canadians to purchase a Teen Burger®:

Drive-Thru: A&W restaurants with drive-thrus are open. You can order as normal, or order ahead using A&W's mobile app for contactless payment.

Take-out: Get your order to-go from your closest A&W location.

A&W Mobile Ordering: You can order a Teen Burger® and prepay using A&W's mobile app. Simply choose a location that's convenient for you and select drive-thru or take-out.

Dine-in: Visit your local A&W restaurant for a dine-in experience and enjoy a Teen Burger® on location! (select regions)

Delivery: Get your Teen Burger® delivered through A&W's third-party delivery partners: Uber Eats, DoorDash and SkipTheDishes, at participating locations. Every A&W partner offers contactless delivery options. Delivery partners vary from restaurant to restaurant

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with over 90,000 Canadians living with this disease. MS is a complex and unpredictable disease, affecting each person differently. Common symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, (muscle) weakness, impaired sensation, vision loss, mood changes, and cognitive impairment. It is the most common neurological disease affecting young adults in Canada. The cause of MS remains a mystery and while there is currently no cure, researchers are learning more each day about what causes the disease and ways to prevent it. The MS Society provides programs and services to people with MS and their families, and funds research to ultimately find a cure for this disease.

"MS impacts all Canadians, not just the people who live with it – their family, their friends, and their community are all touched by this disease. Funds raised through Burgers to Beat MS allow the MS Society to support research and services that are fundamental to changing lives," says Pamela Valentine, President and CEO, MS Society of Canada. "We strive to come together to help improve the lives of people affected by MS, and our partnership with A&W over the years has helped us in supporting communities affected by MS. We encourage all Canadians to buy a Teen Burger® on Burgers to Beat MS Day and help bring us one step closer to a world free of MS."

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be a Canadian company - 100% Canadian owned and operated, and one of the most trusted brands in the country. A leader in the QSR industry, we believe that sourcing simple, great-tasting ingredients, farmed with care is the right thing to do. Our brand, our restaurants, and our people are known for being innovators who champion and embrace change. We serve Canadians coast to coast with over 1,000 restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

About multiple sclerosis and the MS Society of Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). It is considered an episodic disease meaning that the severity and duration of illness and disability can vary and are often followed by periods of wellness. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease will last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides information, support and advocacy to people affected by MS, and funds research to find the cause and cure for the disease, bringing us closer to a world free of MS. Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 for more information, to get involved, or to support Canadians affected by MS by making a donation.

Join the conversation and connect with the MS community online. Find the MS Society on Twitter, Instagram or like our page on Facebook.

Editor's Note: Your local A&W restaurant, MS Society of Canada chapter and/or other Burgers to Beat MS partners may send you additional details about the campaign.

Christine Sinclair is available for interviews on August 17th, August 18th and August 19th.

Susan Senecal, Pamela Valentine and other A&W and MS Society of Canada spokespeople are available for interviews between July 28th and August 19th.

