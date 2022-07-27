Starting today, Canadians can get involved by donating online at BurgersToBeatMS.ca or rounding up their purchase made at any A&W restaurant to the nearest dollar in the lead up to Burgers to Beat MS Day.

Dedicated champion of six years, Christine Sinclair joins A&W Canada and the MS Society of Canada in honour of her mother, Sandra, who lived with MS, making Burgers to Beat MS Day an important initiative for Christine to take part in and is why the cause is very close to her heart.

"My mother, Sandra Sinclair is my inspiration in life. She's the strongest person I have ever met, and the reason I am where I am today," says Christine. "MS has had a direct effect on my family, and I understand what others are going through who are living with this disease. It's important we come together to raise funds and awareness for the MS Society through initiatives like Burgers to Beat MS Day. I encourage everyone to support however they can leading up to and on August 18."

A&W Canada has raised over $17 million in support of the MS Society over the last 13 years. Donations continue to help the MS Society fund research, support and services that are fundamental to changing lives – bringing us one step closer to achieving our mission of creating a world free of MS.

"The A&W Canada team is thrilled to kickoff fundraising for the 14th year of Burgers to Beat MS," says Susan Senecal, President and CEO, A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. "Each year, this campaign brings communities together to raise funds and awareness of MS in Canada. Across the country – especially our franchisees and their teams– are eager to celebrate this important annual event and we can't wait to see the results of this year's efforts!"

"Supporters that visit A&W restaurants are making such a difference. My experience has been amazing - watching families across the country gather for a common cause excites me. We are one step closer to finding a cure - I may have MS, and I also have hope," says Gaby Mammone, MS Volunteer Ambassador.

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with over 90,000 Canadians living with this disease. MS is a complex and unpredictable disease, affecting each person differently. Common symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, (muscle) weakness, impaired sensation, vision loss, mood changes, and cognitive impairment. It is the most common neurological disease affecting young adults in Canada. The cause of MS remains a mystery and while there is currently no cure, researchers are learning more each day about what causes the disease and ways to prevent it. The MS Society provides programs and services to people with MS and their families, and funds research to ultimately find a cure for this disease.

"We are grateful for our 14-year partnership with A&W. Burgers to Beat MS is an incredibly valued event which has helped to raise awareness and provide support to people living with MS in communities all across Canada. The A&W family has helped to ensure the achievement of significant advancements in research that have led to improved treatment and care of Canadians living with MS," says Pamela Valentine, President and CEO, MS Society of Canada.

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be a 100% Canadian-owned-and-operated company, and one of the most trusted brands in the country. A sustainable leader in the QSR industry, we believe in helping our customers take small, simple actions for the good of people and the planet. From serving 100% grass-fed beef and offering reusables in our restaurants to fundraising in support of Canadians living with Multiple Sclerosis, we strive to make a positive impact in our communities. We're all about serving up great taste with simple, natural ingredients and minimal waste in over 1,000 restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

About multiple sclerosis and the MS Society of Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). It is considered an episodic disease meaning that the severity and duration of illness and disability can vary and are often followed by periods of wellness. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease will last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides information, support and advocacy to people affected by MS, and funds research to find the cause and cure for the disease, bringing us closer to a world free of MS. Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 for more information, to get involved, or to support Canadians affected by MS by making a donation.

Join the conversation and connect with the MS community online. Find the MS Society on Twitter , Instagram or like our page on Facebook .

Editor's Note: Your local A&W restaurant, MS Society of Canada and/or other Burgers to Beat MS partners may send you additional details about the campaign.

Christine Sinclair is available for interviews on August 16 and August 18.

Susan Senecal, Pamela Valentine are available for interviews between July 27 and August 18.

For more information or to request an interview, please contact:

Taffin Sekulin

Strategic Objectives

[email protected]

C: 416 366 7735 x0268

Faisal Ikram

MS Society of Canada

[email protected]

C: 1-800-268-7582 ext. 3144

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.