A&W Canada and Christine Sinclair inspire Canadians to help beat multiple sclerosis

On Burgers to Beat MS Day, Canadians can eat good and do good by grabbing a Teen Burger ® from any A&W restaurant and $2 from each purchase will be donated to the MS Society of Canada. Canadians can also show their support by rounding up their bill on any A&W purchase, giving through in-restaurant donation mugs or donating online at BurgersToBeatMS.ca from now until Thursday, August 22 nd .

Burgers to Beat MS Team Captain, Christine Sinclair, holds A&W's annual campaign close to her heart, as her mother, Sandi, was diagnosed with MS more than 30 years ago. In honour of her mother and the other 77,000 Canadians living with MS, Christine is rallying Canadians to come together to help find a way to beat the disease.

"This is my third year as Burgers to Beat MS Team Captain," says Christine Sinclair. "I'm proud to help make a difference for people, like my mom, who are living with MS, and I'm happy to lead the charge on this important fundraiser for the MS Society of Canada."

Leading up to August 22nd, Sinclair will join Susan Senecal, President and CEO, A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. and Pamela Valentine, President and CEO, MS Society of Canada in Vancouver and Toronto to share her impactful story and help spread the word to Canadians that together, our individual small actions help make a big impact.

This year, A&W Canada aims to raise $2 million to bring the campaign fundraising total to more than $15 million raised in support of the MS Society of Canada. Money raised will help the MS Society of Canada to: fund world-class MS research, programs and services, and advocacy efforts that aim to improve the quality of life for Canadians living with and affected by the disease.

On Burgers to Beat MS Day, A&W restaurants across Canada – more than 970 locations – are hosting special Burgers to Beat MS Day activities, such as, A&W Root Beer® float stands, raffles, and sales of limited-edition merchandise. Canadians can show their support for the cause, and help raise awareness by posting on social media using #BurgersToBeatMS and tagging @AWCanada and @MSSocietyCanada.

"We are inspired by Canadians' ongoing commitment to this cause," says Susan Senecal, President and CEO, A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. "Year after year, A&W's operators, employees and guests come together to support Canadians impacted by MS. It's that strong sense of community built over the years that keeps everyone engaged and motivated to make a real impact."

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world with over 77,000 Canadians living with MS. On average, 11 Canadians are diagnosed with MS every day and women are three times more likely than men to be diagnosed with the disease.

MS is a complex and unpredictable disease that affects each person differently. Common symptoms include: fatigue, dizziness, (muscle) weakness, impaired sensation, vision loss, mood changes, and cognitive impairment. It is the most common neurological disease affecting young adults in Canada. The cause of MS remains a mystery and, as of today, there is no cure, but each day researchers are learning more about what causes the disease and ways to prevent it.

"Our ultimate goal is to create a world free of MS," says Pamela Valentine, President and CEO, MS Society of Canada. "Through the continued generosity of the A&W family and their guests, each year the MS Society of Canada moves closer to this goal, while improving the lives of tens of thousands of Canadians affected by MS. On August 22, join the MS community as we work together to create positive change for a brighter future."

All-Day Teen Burgers

A&W proudly serves burgers all day, every day, and will donate $2 from every Teen Burger® sold on Burgers to Beat MS Day on Thursday, August 22 – from open to close – to the MS Society of Canada. For more information, please visit BurgersToBeatMS.com. Click HERE to find an A&W restaurant near you.

About A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. is Canada's original and fastest growing quick service burger chain. It's 100 per cent Canadian owned and is one of the strongest brand names in the Canadian foodservice industry. A&W is the nation's second largest hamburger chain with more than 970 locations coast-to-coast. For more information, please visit aw.ca. Find A&W on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About multiple sclerosis and the MS Society of Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world. MS is a chronic, often disabling disease of the central nervous system comprising the brain, spinal cord and optic nerve. It is one of the most common neurological diseases affecting young adults in Canada. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 49, and the unpredictable effects of MS last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides programs and services to people with MS and their families, advocates for those living with MS, and funds research to help improve the quality of life for people living with MS and to ultimately find a cure for this disease. Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 to make a donation or for more information.

Join the conversation and connect with the MS community online. Find the MS Society on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter!

