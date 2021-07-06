A&B Partytime Rentals Ltd. merges with Chair-man Mills Corp.

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - A&B Partytime Rentals Ltd. ("A&B") is pleased to announce that it has merged with Canada's leading event rental provider, Chair-man Mills Corp. ("Chair-man Mills"). This merger, combined with Chair-man Mills' Vancouver furniture rental division Loungeworks Inc. will create a full service one stop event rental platform serving British Columbia customers, province wide. We are excited that this fully integrated events rental platform will be available to serve the BC community as we reconnect with each other and celebrate life's most important events.

Chair-man Mills President & CEO, Chris Doyle, is thrilled to partner with the team at A&B,

"A&B has decades of experience providing quality rental solutions for its customers. Thomas and Judy Sebal and the rest of the Sebal family have built a highly complementary business to Chair-man Mills in terms of customers, values and reputation. We are pleased to have Malcolm Sebal and his management team join the Company".

Malcolm Sebal and the A&B team look forward to joining Chair-man Mills and Loungeworks, "Our companies share a common vision to provide exceptional service and rental products to our customers. Our merger with Chair-man Mills will expand our product breadth and provide continued investment in new inventory, people and technology, which will enhance our service capabilities in British Columbia. We are excited to be on the same team as Chair-man Mills and Loungeworks".

About A&B Partytime Rentals Ltd.

A&B was founded in 1958, and since that time, has become a leading party rental company in the Greater Vancouver Area providing event rentals to customers, venues caterers and event planners.

About Chair-man Mills Corp.

Chair-man Mills was founded in 1911 and is the largest event rental company in Canada. In addition to Chair-man Mills, the company proudly serves its customers, venues, caterers, and event planners under the brand names of Event Rental Group, Exclusive Affair Rentals, Contemporary Furniture Rentals, Advanced Tent Rental, Loungeworks (B.C.), MacFarlands (Nova Scotia) and Regal Tents.

SOURCE Chair-Man Mills Corp.

For further information: Chris Doyle, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.chairmanmills.com/

