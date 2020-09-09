OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - A new survey by Abacus Data commissioned by Children's Healthcare Canada (CHC) reveals the vast majority of Canadians are deeply worried about the future of our country's children and youth. Of those polled, 92% fully believe children should be a priority as the Canadian government develops its COVID-19 recovery plan, and beyond, with 70% of respondents expecting the pandemic to have long-term effects on children.

The findings indicate a striking and widespread concern, with Canadians seeing the most negative impacts in children's formal education (70%), mental health and wellbeing (66%) and their social and emotional development (66%). Additionally, a notable 62% felt the pandemic has increased inequality between families depending on household income and wealth.

These troubling numbers come just days after UNICEF Canada's report ranking Canada 30th of 38 countries based on measures of children's mental and physical health, education and the health of their relationships, while also noting that we have one of the highest rates of adolescent suicide in the world.

But there is still time for positive change, and today Children's Healthcare Canada formally calls on the federal government to appoint a Commissioner for Children and Youth. This Commissioner would ensure that Canadian children are finally given the voice they so desperately deserve, guaranteeing that they are an integral part of every conversation as we continue to fight for the health and safety of the country they will one day lead.

"We can no longer debate or discuss the impacts of COVID-19 on our children. We urgently need new ideas and bold action by our federal leaders. Young people will suffer the longest tail of the pandemic with its impacts felt for years, and even decades to come. Investing in our children today pays us back in dividends, and that is the type of investment our country needs. We must act now," said Emily Gruenwoldt, President and CEO of Children's Healthcare Canada.

Additionally, Children's Healthcare Canada has urged the government to invest in:

enabling timely access to children's healthcare services; and creating a Children's Health Research Enterprise.

Children's Healthcare Canada is hosting a virtual media availability on September 9th. Media will have access to families with children who are impacted by COVID-19, executive leaders from Canadian children's hospitals, local spokespeople as well as Children's Healthcare Canada CEO, Emily Gruenwoldt.

For more information, read our pre-budget consultation submissions and Public Opinion Research: Effects of COVID-19 on the Lives of Children in Canada.

