30 Oct, 2023, 17:00 ET
30 Oct, 2023, 17:00 ET
REGINA, SK, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Regina families in need have access to newly renovated affordable housing, thanks to a combined investment of $12.5 million from the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan to rejuvenate 89 social housing units.
The announcement was made today by the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, and the Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, alongside representatives from the Regina Housing Authority to officially welcome tenants into their newly renovated homes.
The opening marks the completion of renovations to 89 two- and three-bedroom social housing units. Originally built in 1958, the units received renovations including reconfiguration of space, new kitchens, bathrooms, furnaces and appliances. Funding of $12.5 million was provided for the project through the National Housing Strategy (NHS) – Canada Community Housing Initiative (CCHI).
"Through our bilateral housing agreement with Saskatchewan, the federal government has helped renovate 89 homes in Regina for families in need of safe, comfortable homes that meet their needs. Thanks in part to this $12.5 million in joint funding, very soon these families will have new, renovated homes to call their own." – The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor
"We recognize that safe and affordable housing contributes to the health and well-being of people in our province. Our government continues to work with the Government of Canada through the National Housing Strategy to to modernize and improve in-demand social housing across the province." – The Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for SHC
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
For further information: Media Contacts: Kevin Collins, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations, Ministry of Social Services, 306-787-3610, [email protected]
Share this article