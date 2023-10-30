REGINA, SK, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Regina families in need have access to newly renovated affordable housing, thanks to a combined investment of $12.5 million from the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan to rejuvenate 89 social housing units.

The announcement was made today by the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, and the Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, alongside representatives from the Regina Housing Authority to officially welcome tenants into their newly renovated homes.

The opening marks the completion of renovations to 89 two- and three-bedroom social housing units. Originally built in 1958, the units received renovations including reconfiguration of space, new kitchens, bathrooms, furnaces and appliances. Funding of $12.5 million was provided for the project through the National Housing Strategy (NHS) – Canada Community Housing Initiative (CCHI).

"Through our bilateral housing agreement with Saskatchewan, the federal government has helped renovate 89 homes in Regina for families in need of safe, comfortable homes that meet their needs. Thanks in part to this $12.5 million in joint funding, very soon these families will have new, renovated homes to call their own." – The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

"We recognize that safe and affordable housing contributes to the health and well-being of people in our province. Our government continues to work with the Government of Canada through the National Housing Strategy to to modernize and improve in-demand social housing across the province." – The Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for SHC

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. In 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan and the Government of Canada entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The CMHC-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over 10 years, which is cost shared between the federal and provincial governments.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

. In November 2019 , the Government of Saskatchewan released the Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: the Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030. The Plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca .

