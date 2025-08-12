GASPÉ, QC, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, as part of his tour of the Gaspé region, Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services; along with Stéphane Sainte-Croix, Member of the National Assembly for Gaspé, officially opened a 12-unit building offering housing for adults living with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The building's first residents will move in October.

This housing project was completed in collaboration with Demeure-Toi, a Gaspé-based non-profit organization created by parents and relatives of people living with autism who wish to create living environments that meet the needs of their loved ones. The project has also received support from various government authorities as well as a community organization.

The building will house 11 people. The 12th unit will be rented and occupied by a support worker. In addition to being an adult living with ASD, the criteria for accessing one of the units are as follows:

Having life goals that involve becoming actively involved in society and living independently.

Demonstrated desire, motivation and engagement in pursuing these goals.

Desire to receive services from the team of multidisciplinary professionals assigned to this project.

The services offered are personal assistance, help with domestic living, civic support and supervision. Specialized education will also be offered to residents by the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de la Gaspésie.

This project received support from the Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services in order to help develop new housing for people with physical and intellectual disabilities and ASD, to better meet their needs, and to decrease the number of people on waitlists. The organization will also receive $275,000 annually to provide the above-mentioned services.

The Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) contributed an additional $5.2 million to the Demeure Toi project through a tripartite agreement with the City of Gaspé and the project developer. This financial assistance enabled the shelter to break ground and fully realize its mission.

Quotes:

"We are determined to work with all orders of government and all sectors to provide housing support to those who need it most. This project allowed us to create housing rapidly for some of the most vulnerable people with the most urgent needs in Gaspé. Our government is proud to be among the partners who have made this project possible."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Adults living with ASD need to develop their independence as part of a life project that will help them reach their full potential. To do this, they need a living environment that is well adapted to their reality, in their own community, close to their family and loved ones. For this to happen successfully, we need to provide them with the necessary support services, and that's why I'm very proud to have provided my support and the support of our social services teams for this project."

Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services

"Providing suitable housing for adults living with autism spectrum disorder is a concrete step forward in Quebec's housing continuum. This project is clear proof that we are stepping up our efforts to increase the housing supply across Quebec by focusing on sustainable, functional, inclusive and safe living environments. It embodies our desire to meet the special needs of every Quebecer with dignity and respect. I want to warmly congratulate all the partners involved."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Minister Responsible for Housing

"The needs of adults in the Gaspé region with autism spectrum disorder are pressing, as evidenced by the fact that many citizens came together to develop this wonderful project. There will be services to effectively support these individuals and their families in their desire for independence and growth in the community. I would like to thank all our partners in this journey, including Demeure Toi, the federal government and the regional health and social services institution and its dedicated teams."

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

"I am delighted to see this project, which is the product of a local initiative and which meets the urgent needs of people living with ASD and their families, through to completion. I thank the members of our community who made this happen with the support of our two levels of government. There's no doubt that this project will make a big difference in the lives of the people who live here. In developing their independence, the residents of these units will be better able to contribute to the vibrancy of our entire region, and that's something I'm proud of."

– Stéphane Sainte-Croix, Member of the National Assembly for Gaspé

Highlights:

The project's implementation cost is estimated at $9 million. The Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement provided $3 .65 million in funding.

.65 million in funding. The specialized education services provided by the CISSS are equivalent to $40,000 in funding.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Sasha Trudel, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister Responsible for Social Services, 418-208-2584; Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]