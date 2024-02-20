RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, France-Élaine Duranceau, Member of the National Assembly for Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata, Amélie Dionne, is proud to announce that the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec have confirmed that 87 social and affordable housing units will soon be built in Rivière-du-Loup.

Fraser Complex

The Fraser Complex, a housing project initiated by C4 Immobilier Inc., was selected during the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) second call for projects under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ). It will contain 78 affordable units for families and individuals.

Government contributions to this project are being made possible thanks to the Canada-Quebec agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund and new investments to which the governments of Canada and Quebec each contributed $900 million. The contributions allocated to this project will be confirmed shortly.

Maison l'autnid

Maison l'autnid also recently received the green light from the SHQ to move forward with its initiative to convert a former rectory into a 9-bedroom housing project for people with autism. The investment for this project is $5.4 million.

The Government of Canada has contributed $2.9 million under the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Government of Quebec is contributing more than $2 million, including nearly $1.2 million from the SHQ through its AccèsLogis Québec program. The SHQ is also securing the organization's mortgage loan.

The City of Rivière-du-Loup is providing nearly $1.6 million in financial contributions, including more than $1 million from the Government of Quebec, delivered through the tripartite agreements that the City signed with the SHQ and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.

Quotes:

"All Quebecers deserve a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada is proud to participate in the creation of 87 new affordable housing units in the city and region of Rivière-du-Loup for the most vulnerable people through the Canada-Quebec agreement of the Rapid Housing Initiative, as well as the Housing Acceleration Fund. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our commitment to increasing the construction of affordable housing continues with the announcement, over the past few months, of more than 3,500 new units across Quebec, including 87 in Rivière-du-Loup through the PHAQ, which will obtain government funding. We must applaud the work of all the partners involved in housing. By pooling our efforts, we will be able to significantly and rapidly increase the housing supply."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"We need to recognize the work of the organizations that spearheaded these housing projects. Thanks to the financial support received from all our partners, these projects will be able to get off the ground and meet important needs in our Rivière-du-Loup community."

Amélie Dionne, Member of the National Assembly for Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata and Vice-chair of the Committee on Culture and Education

Highlights:

Some of the households that move into these units could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the city where the projects are located (10%).

For the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ) project, this assistance will be maintained in order to ensure the affordability of the other units. The length of time this assistance is maintained could be up to 35 years. Assistance rates will vary based on the term of the commitment. Rents may be indexed each year based on percentages set by the Tribunal administratif du logement.

The PHAQ aims to engage all partners who can develop affordable housing projects. Co-operatives, nonprofits, housing bureaus and private-sector businesses can submit projects under the PHAQ. The PHAQ also aims to accelerate residential construction, which is why its standards stipulate that projects must be started within 12 months of being selected. This period may be extended to 18 months in certain circumstances.

The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4-billion Government of Canada initiative launched in March 2023 that includes $900 million earmarked for the Government of Quebec . Its goal is to accelerate the construction of 100,000 housing units across the country.

Government of initiative launched in that includes earmarked for the Government of . Its goal is to accelerate the construction of 100,000 housing units across the country. The Government of Quebec , as part of its fall 2023 economic update, also announced new investments of $900 million to accelerate housing construction.

, as part of its fall 2023 economic update, also announced new investments of to accelerate housing construction. The HAF encourages local governments to implement sustainable initiatives that lower barriers to increasing housing supply and approving development projects. Its long-term goal is to make housing more affordable for people in Canada .

. On December 11, 2023 , the Government of Quebec announced the first wave of 14 projects from the PHAQ's second call for projects (in French only), representing 999 units, in total.

, the Government of announced the first wave of 14 projects from the PHAQ's second call for projects (in French only), representing 999 units, in total. Québec is firmly committed to pursuing its efforts to accelerate the construction of residential units on its territory, notably through the Act respecting land use planning and development and other provisions. In addition, the Québec government will set up an interdepartmental project acceleration unit in collaboration with Québec municipalities, and will adopt new government orientations for land use planning that include housing construction indicators on which municipalities will have to base their targets. It intends to propose legislative amendments, currently being drafted and subject to adoption by the National Assembly, to improve urban densification, facilitate authorization of residential building construction and reduce related delays.

