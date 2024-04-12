763 new social and affordable housing units will be built, quickly, in Montréal

MONTRÉAL, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are proud to announce that 763 new social and affordable housing units can be built, quickly, in Montréal thanks to funding for 12 new projects. These projects were selected during the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) second call for projects under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ).

These projects were made possible through the Canada–Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), to which the Government of Canada has contributed $900 million. The Government of Quebec also added $900 million to that amount in the November 2023 economic update. The City of Montréal will also be a financial partner in the projects, as it must provide a contribution equivalent to at least 40% of the base grant from the SHQ.

The announcement was made by Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga; France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand; Steven Guilbeault, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, and Member of Parliament for Laurier—Sainte-Marie; Karine Boivin Roy, Member of the National Assembly for Anjou–Louis-Riel and Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal.

In response to the housing crisis, the governments of Canada and Quebec announced on February 16 that 2,574 new housing units are being built, quickly, across Quebec through 47 selected projects, including the ones announced today. To ensure that these projects launch quickly, their sponsors must sign an agreement with a contractor within 12 months of being selected to remain eligible for government funding.

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund, we're building affordable housing, quickly, for those who need it most, throughout the country. Thanks to the projects announced today, more than 760 affordable housing units will soon be available for Quebecers. We know there's still a lot to be done, and we'll keep on working hard for the people of Montréal."

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga

"Only a few months after signing a historic agreement with the Government of Canada, we're already announcing the construction of additional housing under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. This good news for the Montréal area shows our firm commitment to building more affordable housing across Quebec. Every Quebecer deserves a home that meets their needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand

"Thanks to the federal government's leadership, we're building more housing units, faster, for Montréalers. The addition of 763 new units is excellent news for Montréal. I would like to thank the many partners involved in bringing these affordable housing projects to fruition. This is a concrete example of what can be done when all levels of government work together to improve the well-being of families and individuals in our community."

Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Member of Parliament for Laurier—Sainte-Marie

"Montréalers can count on our government to step up and take concrete action to tackle the housing crisis. Today's announcement is the result of a joint effort by our federal partner, the City of Montréal, our local partners and, of course, the project developers who believe in the value of social and affordable housing as a vector for a better quality of life in our community."

Karine Boivin Roy, Member of the National Assembly for Anjou–Louis-Riel, and Temporary Chair

"This financing agreement will give nearly 800 households access to social or affordable housing in Montreal. These units will help preserve the city's affordability and the diversity of its neighborhoods, which are at the heart of its identity. I salute the collaboration of the governments of Quebec and Canada, which shows that when all levels of government work together, it works. Our administration has made the addressing the housing crisis a priority since day 1, and we will continue to innovate and support all initiatives to help all Montrealers find a home that meets their needs and their means."

Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal

"The addition of these 12 new social and affordable housing projects, totalling over 760 units, is another step in the right direction. The City of Montréal is once again demonstrating that it is working to support housing organizations, so that their projects can be carried out without delay. To achieve this, the city is working with all stakeholders. This financial support is yet another concrete step towards tackling the housing crisis."

Benoit Dorais, Vice-Chair of the City of Montréal executive committee, responsible for housing, real estate strategy, property valuation and legal affairs, and Mayor of the borough Le Sud-Ouest

Some of the households that move into these units could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Montréal (10%).

To keep the other units affordable, a maintenance period for this assistance will be required. This period could last up to 35 years. Assistance rates will vary based on the term of the commitment. Rents may be indexed each year according to the percentages set by the Tribunal administratif du logement.





The Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ) aims to engage all partners who can develop affordable housing projects. Co-operatives, nonprofits, housing bureaus and private-sector businesses can submit projects under the Program. The PHAQ also aims to accelerate residential construction, which is why its standards stipulate that projects must be started within 12 months of being selected. This period may be extended to 18 months in certain circumstances.





The Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4-billion Government of Canada initiative launched in March 2023 that includes $900 million for Quebec . Its goal is to accelerate the construction of 100,000 housing units across the country.





Government of initiative launched in that includes for . Its goal is to accelerate the construction of 100,000 housing units across the country. The Government of Quebec , as part of its fall 2023 economic update, also announced new investments of $900 million to accelerate housing construction.





, as part of its fall 2023 economic update, also announced new investments of to accelerate housing construction. On December 11, 2023 , the Government of Quebec announced the first wave of 14 projects from the second PHAQ call for projects (in French only), representing 999 units in total. Two of these projects are located in the Montréal area.





, the Government of announced the first wave of 14 projects from the second PHAQ call for projects (in French only), representing 999 units in total. Two of these projects are located in the Montréal area. The Government of Quebec is firmly committed to continuing its work to accelerate the construction of residential units in the province through the Act respecting land use planning and development and other provisions. Furthermore, the government will set up an interdepartmental project acceleration group in collaboration with Quebec municipal authorities, and it will also adopt new government directions on land use planning, including metrics for residential construction that municipalities will be required to use as a basis for setting targets. The government also intends to propose legislative amendments (which are being drafted and are subject to adoption by the National Assembly) aimed at improving urban densification, streamlining multi-unit construction approval and thus reducing the associated delays.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Project name Project developer Number of units Clientele Gordon Société d'habitation et de développement de Montréal 89 Individuals and couples Jardin des Prairies Société d'habitation et de développement de Montréal 32 Families and individuals OMHM Saint-Antoine Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal 151 Families 1993 Rosemont Maison St-Dominique 23 People living with mental health issues Les Colocs de l'Ouest Les Colocs de l'Ouest 11 People living with an intellectual disability or autism spectrum disorder Maison Lucien-L'Allier Phase 2 Maison Lucien-L'Allier 15 People living with mental health issues Habitation 1370 Habitation 1370 38 Families and individuals Coulée Grou Gérer son quartier 120 Families, individuals, independent seniors Résidence Bienvenue Phase 2 Résidence Bienvenue 13 Young people living with mental health issues Ricochet (Hébergement/Homes) Phase I Ricochet (Hébergement/Homes) 14 Youth experiencing homelessness Loggia Beaubien/Saint-Michel Habitations communautaires Loggia 47 Families, individuals, people living with an intellectual or physical disability Block 4 in Esplanade Cartier InterLoge Centre-Sud 210 Families and individuals

