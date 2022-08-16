70 Scout Groups win big adventures with funding from Hydro One and Scouts Canada's Grizzly Den

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Hydro One and Scouts Canada are pleased to announce 70 Ontario Scout Groups will receive funding for their bucket list adventures. Scout Groups across Ontario were encouraged to dream big and pitch their adventure ideas to the Grizzly Den judges, a group of seasoned volunteer Scouters and representatives from Hydro One. From an Algonquin Provincial Park wilderness backpacking trip to a dog sledding camp in Haliburton, Hydro One's Grizzly Den program will give 1,200 Scouting youth aged five to 18 once-in-a-lifetime experiences ranging from $500 to $8,000 in cost.

Marc Chamberland with Ottawa Scouts enroute to Montreal Comiccon. (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

"The last two years have made it challenging for our Groups to fundraise for safe, fun adventures," said Andrew Price, Scouts Canada Executive Commissioner and CEO. "We are grateful to Hydro One for providing our youth the opportunity to challenge themselves, discover new skills and learn critical problem-solving techniques as they embark on their adventures."

"With fund support from the Grizzly Den, our Scout Troop travelled by bicycle for four days from Ottawa to Montreal. Imagine, 18 teenagers cycling nearly 200kms? We didn't set any world records getting there but it was an empowering experience, full of personal bests," shared Marc Chamberland, a volunteer Scouter of 25 years. "Overall, our youth were exhausted after completing such an exciting journey but their enthusiasm was high."

"As we emerge from the pandemic, it is critical to support organizations that provide youth in communities across the province with access to safe outdoor adventures that build confidence and resilience," said Jay Armitage, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Hydro One. "We are proud to support Scouts across Ontario as they embark on their dream adventures and learn critical teamwork and leadership skills in fun and safe environments."

By encouraging young people to come up with safe, outdoor adventure ideas and put their plans into action, the Grizzly Den puts young people in the driver's seat and fosters important planning and execution skills. The 70 Grizzly Den recipients can be found at www.scouts.ca/grizzlyden.

Hydro One and Scouts Canada also partnered to create a free Activity Finder with 150 educational, thoughtful and creative ideas to inspire families to get active and have fun – all while staying safe.

Hydro One's Community Investment program focuses on building safe communities in Ontario. The company supports programs, events and initiatives that focus on safety training and safe play. Some of its partners include the ACT Foundation, Jack.org and the Coaches Association of Ontario.

About Scouts Canada

Scouts Canada is the country's leading co-ed youth organization, offering programming for children and youth aged 5-26. With youth participating across the country, in multiple languages and reflecting Canada's multicultural landscape, kids and youth in Scouts chart their own path of discovery. Through a variety of fun experiences, outdoor adventures and contributions to their community, Scouts builds resilience and skills that set them up for life.

Youth in Scouts are supported by a dedicated team of over 12,000 volunteers who collectively donate over two million hours of their time, providing youth with the opportunity to grow, to challenge themselves and to experience countless firsts. Our volunteers help us bring our vision of youth making meaningful contributions to creating a better world to life by lifting people, communities and neighbourhoods.

Scouts Canada is part of the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM) which has over 40 million members in 167 National Scout Organizations around the world.

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

