68 organizations across the province receive financial support from the Saskatchewan Blue Cross Employee Giving Program

SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - In just a few clicks, team members at Saskatchewan Blue Cross directed $18,100 in support to community organizations across the province through the company's annual Employee Giving Program.

Each year, Saskatchewan Blue Cross hands the decision-making power to its employees through this program, allowing team members to choose which charitable organizations receive the organization's not-for-profit dollars.

"It's important for our team to have a voice on how we give back," says Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "Our employees care deeply about their communities and take pride in being able to support organizations that matter to them."

All organizations supported through the Employee Giving Program are CRA-registered charities with a health and wellness focus. It's part of Saskatchewan Blue Cross's ongoing commitment to empowering health and wellness across the province.

"This year, we made the process even easier by offering a simple online form with eligible charities ready to select," Wilson said. "We also ensured employees could add charities we may have missed so we could broaden our impact even further."

Through the Employee Giving Program, the following 68 organizations are receiving funding:

Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan Inc

Autism Services of Saskatoon

Big Brothers Big Sisters – Saskatoon

Breakthrough T1D (JDRF) – Saskatchewan Division

Canadian Cancer Society - Saskatchewan

Canadian Mental Health Association - Regina

Canadian Mental Health Association - Saskatchewan

Canadian Mental Health Association - Saskatoon

Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan

Carmichael Outreach

Creative Options Regina, Inc.

Crocus Co-op

Crohn's and Colitis Canada – Saskatchewan Division

Diabetes Canada – Saskatchewan Division

Early Childhood Intervention Program (ECIP) Prince Albert

EGADZ Drop-In Centre

Empty Arms Perinatal Loss Support Services

Family Fertility Fund of Saskatchewan

Family Service Saskatoon

Food Banks of Saskatchewan

Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan

Haven Family Connections

Healing to the Max

Hope's Home Regina

Hope's Home Saskatoon

Hospitals of Regina Foundation

Inclusion Saskatchewan

Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation

Kidney Foundation of Canada - Saskatchewan Branch

KidSport Saskatchewan

Learning Disabilities Association of Saskatchewan

Lung Saskatchewan

MADD Canada C/o MADD Saskatoon Chapter

Make-A-Wish Canada - Saskatchewan

Martensville Food Pantry

Meewasin Valley Authority C/o Million Steps for Mental Health

OUTSaskatoon

Planned Parenthood Regina

Prairie Harm Reduction

Quill Plains Health Care Foundation Inc.

Regina and District Food Bank

Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan

Rose Garden Hospice

Rosthern Hospital Foundation

Royal University Hospital Foundation

Saskatchewan Abilities Council

Saskatchewan Hospice Palliative Care Association

Saskatchewan Senior Fitness Association

Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation

Saskatoon Community Foundation C/o MEF2C Family Foundation

Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre

Saskatoon Friendship Inn

Saskatoon Open Door Society Inc.

Saskatoon Public Library C/o Health & Wellness Program - Rapid Access Counselling for Adults in partnership with Family Service Saskatoon

Saskatoon Stroke Recovery Association

Sexual Assault Services of Saskatchewan

Sexual Health Centre Saskatoon Inc.

St. John Ambulance: Therapy Dog Program

STARS (Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service Foundation) - Saskatchewan

The Bridge on 20th Fellowship Centre

The MS Society of Canada – Saskatchewan Division

The Salvation Army

The Sandra Schmirler Foundation - Saskatchewan Chapter

The Saskatchewan Brain Injury Association Inc.

Truly Alive Foundation

White Buffalo Youth Lodge

YMCA of Regina

YWCA Saskatoon Inc.

"Thank you, Saskatchewan Blue Cross, for everything you do for families across our province," said Karen Linsley, Director of Development and Communications at Ronald McDonald House Saskatchewan. "Your commitment, compassion and support make a meaningful difference in the lives of Saskatchewan families every day. We are truly grateful."

"Through Saskatchewan Blue Cross's Employee Giving Program, employees are directly helping people in Saskatoon access the mental health support they need, when they need it most," said Toni Klassen, Executive Director at CMHA Saskatoon. "Their generosity allows CMHA Saskatoon to provide one-on-one support, mental health education, and community-based programs that reduce isolation and build resilience. This isn't just a donation, it's timely care, connection and hope for our community."

"These funds help provide specialized equipment, innovative research, and family-centred programs at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital and across the province," said Jada Kook, Manager of Community Engagement at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation. "Employee giving is a simple and inspiring way to meaningfully give back to your community. Thank you, Saskatchewan Blue Cross, for connecting your team to something bigger."

Learn more about Saskatchewan Blue Cross' commitment to investing in local communities at sk.bluecross.ca/community.

