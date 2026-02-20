68 organizations across the province receive financial support from the Saskatchewan Blue Cross Employee Giving Program
News provided bySaskatchewan Blue Cross
Feb 20, 2026, 09:00 ET
SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - In just a few clicks, team members at Saskatchewan Blue Cross directed $18,100 in support to community organizations across the province through the company's annual Employee Giving Program.
Each year, Saskatchewan Blue Cross hands the decision-making power to its employees through this program, allowing team members to choose which charitable organizations receive the organization's not-for-profit dollars.
"It's important for our team to have a voice on how we give back," says Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "Our employees care deeply about their communities and take pride in being able to support organizations that matter to them."
All organizations supported through the Employee Giving Program are CRA-registered charities with a health and wellness focus. It's part of Saskatchewan Blue Cross's ongoing commitment to empowering health and wellness across the province.
"This year, we made the process even easier by offering a simple online form with eligible charities ready to select," Wilson said. "We also ensured employees could add charities we may have missed so we could broaden our impact even further."
Through the Employee Giving Program, the following 68 organizations are receiving funding:
- Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan Inc
- Autism Services of Saskatoon
- Big Brothers Big Sisters – Saskatoon
- Breakthrough T1D (JDRF) – Saskatchewan Division
- Canadian Cancer Society - Saskatchewan
- Canadian Mental Health Association - Regina
- Canadian Mental Health Association - Saskatchewan
- Canadian Mental Health Association - Saskatoon
- Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan
- Carmichael Outreach
- Creative Options Regina, Inc.
- Crocus Co-op
- Crohn's and Colitis Canada – Saskatchewan Division
- Diabetes Canada – Saskatchewan Division
- Early Childhood Intervention Program (ECIP) Prince Albert
- EGADZ Drop-In Centre
- Empty Arms Perinatal Loss Support Services
- Family Fertility Fund of Saskatchewan
- Family Service Saskatoon
- Food Banks of Saskatchewan
- Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan
- Haven Family Connections
- Healing to the Max
- Hope's Home Regina
- Hope's Home Saskatoon
- Hospitals of Regina Foundation
- Inclusion Saskatchewan
- Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation
- Kidney Foundation of Canada - Saskatchewan Branch
- KidSport Saskatchewan
- Learning Disabilities Association of Saskatchewan
- Lung Saskatchewan
- MADD Canada C/o MADD Saskatoon Chapter
- Make-A-Wish Canada - Saskatchewan
- Martensville Food Pantry
- Meewasin Valley Authority C/o Million Steps for Mental Health
- OUTSaskatoon
- Planned Parenthood Regina
- Prairie Harm Reduction
- Quill Plains Health Care Foundation Inc.
- Regina and District Food Bank
- Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan
- Rose Garden Hospice
- Rosthern Hospital Foundation
- Royal University Hospital Foundation
- Saskatchewan Abilities Council
- Saskatchewan Hospice Palliative Care Association
- Saskatchewan Senior Fitness Association
- Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation
- Saskatoon Community Foundation C/o MEF2C Family Foundation
- Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre
- Saskatoon Friendship Inn
- Saskatoon Open Door Society Inc.
- Saskatoon Public Library C/o Health & Wellness Program - Rapid Access Counselling for Adults in partnership with Family Service Saskatoon
- Saskatoon Stroke Recovery Association
- Sexual Assault Services of Saskatchewan
- Sexual Health Centre Saskatoon Inc.
- St. John Ambulance: Therapy Dog Program
- STARS (Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service Foundation) - Saskatchewan
- The Bridge on 20th Fellowship Centre
- The MS Society of Canada – Saskatchewan Division
- The Salvation Army
- The Sandra Schmirler Foundation - Saskatchewan Chapter
- The Saskatchewan Brain Injury Association Inc.
- Truly Alive Foundation
- White Buffalo Youth Lodge
- YMCA of Regina
- YWCA Saskatoon Inc.
"Thank you, Saskatchewan Blue Cross, for everything you do for families across our province," said Karen Linsley, Director of Development and Communications at Ronald McDonald House Saskatchewan. "Your commitment, compassion and support make a meaningful difference in the lives of Saskatchewan families every day. We are truly grateful."
"Through Saskatchewan Blue Cross's Employee Giving Program, employees are directly helping people in Saskatoon access the mental health support they need, when they need it most," said Toni Klassen, Executive Director at CMHA Saskatoon. "Their generosity allows CMHA Saskatoon to provide one-on-one support, mental health education, and community-based programs that reduce isolation and build resilience. This isn't just a donation, it's timely care, connection and hope for our community."
"These funds help provide specialized equipment, innovative research, and family-centred programs at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital and across the province," said Jada Kook, Manager of Community Engagement at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation. "Employee giving is a simple and inspiring way to meaningfully give back to your community. Thank you, Saskatchewan Blue Cross, for connecting your team to something bigger."
Learn more about Saskatchewan Blue Cross' commitment to investing in local communities at sk.bluecross.ca/community.
SOURCE Saskatchewan Blue Cross
Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Brand, External Affairs and Community, 306.260.1147, [email protected]
Share this article