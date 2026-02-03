Saskatchewan Blue Cross celebrates 10th consecutive Top Employer award

SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross has been named one of Saskatchewan's Top Employers for the 10th year in a row, marking a milestone moment as the organization celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2026.

The honour recognizes workplaces in the province that lead with innovation, strong values and a commitment to supporting their employees. For Saskatchewan Blue Cross, the distinction reflects a long-standing culture rooted in community support, compassion and whole health.

"Being named a Top Employer for the 10th consecutive year is a remarkable achievement for our organization and team members," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO at Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "Our people are the heartbeat of our organization. Their dedication to our members, our partners and the communities we serve is what makes this recognition possible."

Founded in 1946, Saskatchewan Blue Cross is a trusted not-for-profit health benefits provider that supports individuals, families and businesses across the province. The organization credits its culture of purpose-driven work and employee-centred programs for its continued success. This includes a $250 wellness spending account and a $1,000 mental health practitioner benefit, both shaped directly by employee feedback.

In 2025, staff contributed more than 750 volunteer hours through a wide range of community initiatives. This included tending the Saskatoon office's rooftop garden, which supports the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre. Team members used their self-directed volunteer time to grow fresh produce for the Centre's cooking programs. Last season, the garden produced hundreds of cherry tomatoes along with peppers, carrots, cucumbers, beets and herbs.

"Our employees care deeply about the impact we make in our communities," said Wilson. "Whether it is through volunteerism or workplace programs that support mental, physical and emotional well-being, they consistently show their commitment to helping people thrive."

As Saskatchewan Blue Cross marks 80 years of serving the province, the organization is introducing new initiatives that strengthen community partnerships and support a positive workplace culture. This includes the 80 years, 80 grants program, which will award 80 grants of $1,000 to eligible community organizations. It also includes an internal, team-led 80 Acts of Kindness campaign, where employees share their acts of kindness internally to inspire others to take part.

"Being recognized as a Top Employer comes with responsibility," said Wilson. "We will continue to evolve to ensure our workplace remains inclusive, supportive and inspiring for everyone who works here."

About Saskatchewan Blue Cross

For 80 years, Saskatchewan Blue Cross® has been committed to delivering exceptional health and wellness benefits, travel insurance and life insurance solutions to Saskatchewan residents and employers. A locally based, not-for-profit organization, it's recognized as one of Saskatchewan's Top Employers, one of the Top 100 Companies in Saskatchewan, one of Canada's Top 100 Brands (as part of the Canadian Association of Blue Cross® Plans), and proudly supports the well-being of more than 200,000 members. With a mission to empower communities on their journey to whole health and wellness and a vision for a future of lifelong health and well-being for every person in Saskatchewan, this team is committed to advancing and benefiting the communities they call home. Learn more at: sk.bluecross.ca.

SOURCE Saskatchewan Blue Cross

Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Brand, External Affairs and Community, 306.260.1147, [email protected]