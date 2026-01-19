Saskatchewan Blue Cross launches "80 Years, 80 Grants" initiative to support community organizations across Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross is celebrating its 80th anniversary in a way that reflects the organization's heart. Today, the company launches "80 Years, 80 Grants," a one-time community initiative that will deliver $80,000 in funding to organizations that are helping build healthier, more connected communities across Saskatchewan.

Until April 30, community members, volunteers and organizations can apply for one of 80 grants valued at $1,000 each. The initiative is open to any Saskatchewan community organization that aligns with Saskatchewan Blue Cross' Community Investment pillars, which include Health Literacy, community wellness and inclusion.

"Turning 80 is a major milestone for us and we wanted to celebrate in a way that reflects who we are," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "Since 1946, our mission has been grounded in supporting the well-being of Saskatchewan people. This initiative is our way of saying thank you to the organizations that lift our communities every day."

Applications for an organization's project occurring in 2026 can be submitted via an online application form on the Saskatchewan Blue Cross website. Anyone can apply, including volunteers, board members, donors and members of the public. Organizations can also apply directly.

Submissions will be evaluated on clarity of need, eligibility guidelines, alignment with community wellness and the impact the funding would have on the organization and the people it serves. Grant recipients may be notified during the intake period, with their grant being distributed in 2026 as part of Saskatchewan Blue Cross' 80th anniversary activities.

"We believe every person in Saskatchewan deserves opportunities to thrive," said Wilson. "These grants help shine a light on the creativity, care and compassion that exist across our province. We can't wait to see the stories that come forward."

More information, including eligibility criteria and the application link, is available at sk.bluecross.ca/80-years-80-grants.

About Saskatchewan Blue Cross

For 80 years, Saskatchewan Blue Cross® has been committed to delivering exceptional health and wellness benefits, travel insurance and life insurance solutions to Saskatchewan residents and employers. A locally based, not-for-profit organization, it's recognized as one of Saskatchewan's Top Employers, one of the Top 100 Companies in Saskatchewan, one of Canada's Top 100 Brands (as part of the Canadian Association of Blue Cross® Plans), and proudly supports the well-being of more than 200,000 members. With a mission to empower communities on their journey to whole health and wellness and a vision for a future of lifelong health and well-being for every person in Saskatchewan, this team is committed to advancing and benefiting the communities they call home. Learn more at: sk.bluecross.ca.

Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Brand, External Affairs and Community, 306.260.1147, [email protected]