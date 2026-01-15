Saskatchewan Blue Cross releases 2025 Community Investment Report

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross has released its 2025 Community Investment Report, while celebrating 80 years of service in 2026, highlighting the organization's ongoing commitment to advancing Health Literacy, community well-being, diversity, equity and inclusion across the province.

"As we mark our 80th anniversary in 2026, this report is both a look back at our legacy and a celebration of the not-for-profit and charitable organizations that have shaped Saskatchewan's communities," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "Our journey began with seven doctors who believed care should be accessible to all. Today, we are proud to continue that mission by investing in partnerships that empower healthy lives and build a more inclusive province."

The 2025 Community Investment Report showcases Saskatchewan Blue Cross's work with organizations across the province, reflecting measurable improvements and meaningful partnerships. Highlights from this year's report include:

The Government of Saskatchewan proclaimed October 2025 as Health Literacy Month, reinforcing the importance of equitable access to health information and services.

Saskatchewan Blue Cross supported Hope's Home as the title sponsor of Swinging with the Stars in Regina, helping raise $190,000 for medically inclusive programs for children.

Partnerships with Indigenous organizations, including the Aboriginal Friendship Centres of Saskatchewan and Chokecherry Studios, provided culturally relevant mental health support and youth-led programming.

Support for Newcomers through the Regina and Saskatoon Open Door Societies, YMCA Prince Albert, and Global Gathering Place, improving Health Literacy and access to care for new Canadians.

Investments in senior wellness, including support for the Saskatoon Council on Aging's Provincial Caregiver Database and the Saskatchewan Seniors Association Inc. annual convention.

Continued sponsorship of community events such as Queen City Pride, Saskatoon Pride, Women of Distinction Awards, and the Enchanted Forest Light Walk, fostering diversity and inclusion.

Over $17,500 donated to 71 organizations through the Employee Giving Program, and $10,000 awarded through the new Community Empowerment Grant.

Since its founding in 1946, Saskatchewan Blue Cross has remained a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the health and wellness of everyone in the province. Over the past five years, more than $5.6 million has been donated to community organizations. As Saskatchewan Blue Cross celebrates 80 years in 2026, its mission remains focused on empowering communities on their journey to whole health and wellness.

Community organizations can learn more about the programs they support and apply for funding online.

Learn more at sk.bluecross.ca/community.

About Saskatchewan Blue Cross

For more than 75 years, Saskatchewan Blue Cross® has been committed to delivering exceptional health and wellness benefits, travel insurance and life insurance solutions to Saskatchewan residents and employers. A locally based, not-for-profit organization, it's recognized as one of Saskatchewan's Top Employers, one of the Top 100 Companies in Saskatchewan, one of Canada's Top 100 Brands (as part of the Canadian Association of Blue Cross® Plans), and proudly supports the well-being of more than 200,000 members. With a mission to empower communities on their journey to whole health and wellness and a vision for a future of lifelong health and well-being for every person in Saskatchewan, this team is committed to advancing and benefiting the communities they call home. Learn more at: sk.bluecross.ca.

SOURCE Saskatchewan Blue Cross

Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Brand, External Affairs and Community, 306.260.1147, [email protected]