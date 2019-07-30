5N Plus to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on August 6, 2019

MONTREAL, July 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) will release its second quarter results after market hours on August 6, 2019. 5N Plus will host a conference call on August 7, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (EDT) to discuss the results.

To join the conference toll free, please dial 1‐888‐231‐8191, or 647‐427‐7450 in Toronto, or 514‐807‐9895 in Montreal. The conference access code is 5382279.

To access via webcast please visit the "Investors Center" section of www.5nplus.com . Pre‐registration will be available.

Please note that this conference call will be accompanied by an online presentation available to download on our website and that a playback will be available two hours after the event at 514‐807‐9274 or 1‐855‐859‐2056, until August 15, 2019.

About 5N Plus Inc.

5N Plus is a leading global producer of engineered materials and specialty chemicals with integrated recycling and refining assets to manage the sustainability of its business model. The Company is headquartered in Montreal, Québec, Canada and operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in several locations in Europe, the Americas and Asia. 5N Plus deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to produce products which are used as enabling precursors by its customers in a number of advanced electronics, opto-electronics, pharmaceutical, health, renewable energy and industrial applications. Many of the materials produced by 5N Plus are critical for the functionality and performance of the products and systems produced by its customers, many of whom are leaders within their industry.

