AZUR's solar cell technology used in Indian Space Research Organisation lunar exploration mission

MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N Plus" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, announced today that solar cell technology produced by its wholly-owned subsidiary, AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH ("AZUR"), is being used in the third and most recent Indian Space Research Organisation ("ISRO") lunar exploration mission.

"AZUR solar cell technology is in high demand, and we are especially excited to have it included in the Chandrayaan-3 mission as it powers all aspects of the travel, landing and exploration. The 3G30-Advanced is AZUR's latest qualified solar cell product and provides the highest end-of-life efficiencies in space. With various configurations in production, our AZUR R&D team continues to exceed client expectations with their ability to address challenging conditions with unique solutions," said Gervais Jacques, President and CEO of 5N Plus.

Launched on July 14, 2023, Chandrayaan-3 consists of a propulsion module that takes a lander and rover to the moon. The mission, which began its orbit of the moon on August 5, 2023, consists of a safe, soft landing on the moon and exploration of the moon's surface with the rover to better understand its composition through experiments and observation. Expected to land near the lunar south pole region on August 23, 2023, AZUR supplied the 3G30 solar cells for the propulsion module (758W), the lander (738W) and the rover (50W).

About 5N Plus Inc.

5N Plus is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra-pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N Plus's products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N Plus deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, 5N Plus operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

Forward–Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward–looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward–looking information and statements are based on the best estimates available to the Company at the time and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward–looking statements. A description of the risks affecting the Company's business and activities appears under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" of 5N Plus' 2022 MD&A dated February 21, 2023 available on www.sedar.com.

Forward–looking statements can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "should", "would", "believe", "expect", the negative of these terms, variations of them or any similar terms. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward–looking information in this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that 5N Plus will derive therefrom. In particular, no assurance can be given as to the future financial performance of 5N Plus. The forward–looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company has no obligation to publicly update such forward–looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The reader is warned against placing undue reliance on these forward–looking statements.

SOURCE 5N Plus Inc.

For further information: Richard Perron, Chief Financial Officer, 5N Plus Inc., (514) 856-0644, [email protected]