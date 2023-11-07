On track to deliver strong FY 2023 financial performance and achieve Adjusted EBITDA 1 guidance

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N Plus" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 ("Q3 2023"). All amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

"We are pleased with our results year to date. Our commitment to improve our consolidated product mix, coupled with the successful implementation of our commercial excellence program, is reflected in the significant year-to-date increases in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted gross margin1, as well as our strong backlog1. While a timing shift resulted in a softer quarterly Adjusted EBITDA, we remain on track to meet our Adjusted EBITDA targets for this fiscal year – and next.

"As a leading supplier of ultra-high purity specialty semiconductor materials based outside of China, focused on cultivating long-term customer relationships, we are in a strong position heading into 2024, despite ongoing global uncertainty. The Company will continue to benefit from sustained demand from critical sectors of the economy, such as terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power. With our capacity expansion projects on schedule, our investments will enable us to meet contracted demand as the partner of choice in the market," said Gervais Jacques, President and CEO of 5N Plus.

Q3 2023 Highlights

Revenue in Q3 2023 reached $62.9 million , compared to $66.4 million for the same period last year. The slight decrease is primarily attributable to the Company's exit from the manufacturing of extractive and catalytic products in the second half of 2022, largely compensated by increased demand in Specialty Semiconductors.

, compared to for the same period last year. The slight decrease is primarily attributable to the Company's exit from the manufacturing of extractive and catalytic products in the second half of 2022, largely compensated by increased demand in Specialty Semiconductors. Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2023 was $9.6 million , compared to $9.1 million for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $29.3 million YTD 2023, compared to $23.3 million YTD 2022.

, compared to for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was YTD 2023, compared to YTD 2022. Adjusted gross margin YTD 2023 was 29.1%, compared to 22.9% YTD 2022.

On September 30, 2023 , the backlog represented 284 days of annualized revenue, 5 days lower than the previous quarter, and 92 days higher than the same period last year, primarily due to demand for terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power.

, the backlog represented 284 days of annualized revenue, 5 days lower than the previous quarter, and 92 days higher than the same period last year, primarily due to demand for terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power. Net debt1 stood at $78.6 million as at September 30, 2023 , compared to $78.3 million as at December 31, 2022 .

Logo and Website Refresh

5N Plus introduced a revamped corporate logo and website with a clearer and more contemporary appearance to represent the 5N Plus of today. Both now better reflect the Company's growth strategy and focus on specialty semiconductors and performance materials for critical growth markets.

"As we have shifted away from being a commodity metals business over the past several years towards a more value-added company focused on commercial excellence, it is important from a customer and investor perspective to ensure that our brand image and our website accurately communicate our growth strategy and emphasis on technology and innovation," added Mr. Jacques.

Outlook

Management continues to expect demand to remain strong in both the terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power markets under Specialty Semiconductors and in the health and pharmaceutical sector under Performance Materials.

Management is maintaining its previously disclosed Adjusted EBITDA1 guidance range of between $35 million and $40 million for FY 2023 and a projected Adjusted EBITDA range of between $45 million and $50 million for FY 2024.

Conference Call

5N Plus will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 am Eastern Time to discuss results of the third quarter for fiscal 2023. All interested parties are invited to participate in the live broadcast on the Company's website at www.5nplus.com.

To participate in the conference call:

Toronto area: 416-764-8659

area: 416-764-8659 Toll‐Free: 1-888-664-6392

Enter access code: 21526233

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the event and until November 15, 2023. To access the recording, please dial 1-888-390-0541 and enter access code 526233.

About 5N Plus Inc.

5N Plus is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N Plus's products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N Plus deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, 5N Plus operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

Forward‐Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward‐looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward‐looking information and statements are based on the best estimates available to the Company at the time and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. A description of the risks affecting the Company's business and activities appears under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" of 5N Plus' 2022 MD&A dated February 21, 2023 and note 10 of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward‐looking statements can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "should", "would", "believe", "expect", the negative of these terms, variations of them or any similar terms. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward‐looking information in this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that 5N Plus will derive therefrom. In particular, no assurance can be given as to the future financial performance of 5N Plus. The forward‐looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company has no obligation to publicly update such forward‐looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The reader is warned against placing undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements.

5N PLUS INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)

For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30

(in thousands of United States dollars, except per share information) (unaudited)



Three months Nine months

2023 2022 2023 2022

$ $ $ $ Revenue 62,946 66,372 177,308 203,181 Cost of sales 50,389 53,410 135,156 167,806 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,249 6,468 20,711 21,382 Other expenses (income), net 943 8,935 (1,891) 18,828

57,581 68,813 153,976 208,016 Operating earnings (loss) 5,365 (2,441) 23,332 (4,835)









Financial expense







Interest on long-term debt 2,081 1,531 6,254 3,579 Imputed interest and other interest expense 308 290 451 897 Foreign exchange and derivative (gain) loss (238) (196) (497) 539

2,151 1,625 6,208 5,015 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 3,214 (4,066) 17,124 (9,850) Income tax expense (recovery)







Current 2,293 2,158 6,062 6,822 Deferred (597) 744 (2,053) (1,819)

1,696 2,902 4,009 5,003 Net earnings (loss) 1,518 (6,968) 13,115 (14,853)









Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.02 (0.08) 0.15 (0.17) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.02 (0.08) 0.15 (0.17)

Net earnings (loss) are completely attributable to equity holders of 5N Plus Inc.

5N PLUS INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of United States dollars) (unaudited)





September 30 2023 December 31 2022

$ $ Assets



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 29,875 42,691 Accounts receivable 38,686 32,872 Inventories 102,344 86,254 Income tax receivable 1,682 5,488 Derivative financial assets 45 - Other current assets 8,147 19,857 Total current assets 180,779 187,162 Property, plant and equipment 78,604 77,951 Right-of-use assets 28,466 30,082 Intangible assets 29,598 31,563 Goodwill 11,825 11,825 Deferred tax assets 6,729 6,002 Other assets 3,218 3,400 Total non-current assets 158,440 160,823 Total assets 339,219 347,985





Liabilities



Current



Trade and accrued liabilities 31,281 40,200 Income tax payable 6,418 8,780 Current portion of deferred revenue 12,453 11,730 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,080 2,136 Current portion of long-term debt 25,000 - Total current liabilities 77,232 62,846 Long-term debt 83,500 121,000 Deferred tax liabilities 5,749 6,959 Employee benefit plan obligations 11,188 11,643 Lease liabilities 26,977 28,266 Deferred revenue 5,198 2,354 Other liabilities 3,599 2,141 Total non-current liabilities 136,211 172,363 Total liabilities 213,443 235,209





Equity 125,776 112,776 Total liabilities and equity 339,219 347,985

Non‐IFRS Measures

Adjusted EBITDA means operating earnings (loss) as defined before the effect of impairment of inventories, share-based compensation expense (recovery), litigation and restructuring (income) costs, impairment of non-current assets, loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, loss on disposal of assets held for sale, and depreciation and amortization. 5N Plus uses Adjusted EBITDA because it believes it is a meaningful measure of the operating performance of its ongoing business without the effects of certain expenses. The definition of this non-IFRS measure used by the Company may differ from that used by other companies.

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022

$ $ $ $ Revenues 62,946 66,372 177,308 203,181 Operating expenses (57,581) (68,813) (153,976) (208,016) Operating earnings (loss) 5,365 (2,441) 23,332 (4,835) Share-based compensation expense 305 10 1,018 1,170 Litigation and restructuring costs (income) - 241 (8,772) 613 Impairment of non-current assets - 7,092 608 12,478 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment - - 1,051 - Loss on disposal of assets held for sale - 216 - 216 Depreciation and amortization 3,979 3,996 12,053 13,681 Adjusted EBITDA 9,649 9,114 29,290 23,323

Adjusted gross margin is a measure used to monitor the sales contribution after paying cost of sales, excluding depreciation and inventory impairment charges. 5N Plus also expressed this measure in percentage of revenues by dividing the gross margin value by the total revenue. The definition of this non-IFRS measure used by the Company may differ from that used by other companies.

Adjusted gross margin is reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Q3 2023

Q3 2022

YTD 2023

YTD 2022



$

$

$

$

Total revenue 62,946

66,372

177,308

203,181

Cost of sales (50,389)

(53,410)

(135,156)

(167,806)

Gross margin 12,557

12,962

42,152

35,375

Depreciation included in cost of sales 3,113

3,194

9,467

11,053

Adjusted gross margin 15,670

16,156

51,619

46,428

Adjusted gross margin percentage 24.9 % 24.3 % 29.1 % 22.9 %

Backlog represents the expected orders the Company has received, but has not yet executed, and that are expected to translate into sales within the next twelve months, expressed in dollars and estimated in number of days not to exceed 365 days. Bookings represent orders received during the period considered, expressed in number of days, and calculated by adding revenues to the increase or decrease in backlog for the period considered, divided by annualized year revenues. 5N Plus uses backlog to provide an indication of expected future revenues in days, and bookings to determine its ability to sustain and increase its revenues. The definition of this non-IFRS measure used by the Company may differ from that used by other companies.

Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Any introduced IFRS 16 reporting measures in reference to lease liabilities are excluded from the calculation. 5N Plus uses this measure as an indicator of its overall financial position. The definition of this non-IFRS measure used by the Company may differ from that used by other companies.

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) As at September 30, 2023 As at December 31, 2022

$ $ Bank indebtedness - - Long-term debt including current portion 108,500 121,000 Lease liabilities including current portion 29,057 30,402 Subtotal Debt 137,557 151,402 Lease liabilities including current portion (29,057) (30,402) Total Debt 108,500 121,000 Cash and cash equivalents (29,875) (42,691) Net Debt 78,625 78,309

For further information: Richard Perron, Chief Financial Officer, 5N Plus Inc., +1 (514) 856‐0644, [email protected]