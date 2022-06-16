5N Plus Renews its $124 Million Syndicated Credit Facility

All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

MONTREAL, June 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N Plus" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, today announced the renewal of its US$124 million senior secured multi-currency revolving syndicated credit facility. Subject to lenders' approval, 5N Plus can opt to increase its credit facility to $154 million through a $30 million accordion feature.

"In late 2021, supported by our senior lending partners, we completed the acquisition of Germany-based AZUR SPACE GmbH, significantly strengthening our specialty semiconductor value chain and competitive capabilities in a critical sector, thereby also expanding our addressable market. Today, 5N Plus has a growing and resilient business with a greater proportion of revenues driven by value-added products and promising end markets. We are pleased to have the continued support of leading financial institutions to fund our operations and growth initiatives as we pursue our growth trajectory," said Mr. Perron, Chief Financial Officer of 5N Plus.

The new credit facility has a four-year term, bearing interest and a margin based on the Company's senior consolidated debt to EBITDA1 ratio. HSBC Bank Canada acted as sole lead arranger, sole bookrunner and administrative agent for the syndicate of five lenders participating in the credit facility.

5N Plus is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra-pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N Plus's products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N Plus deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, 5N Plus operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

EBITDA means net earnings before interest expenses, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. 5N Plus uses EBITDA because it believes it is a meaningful measure of the operating performance of its ongoing business, without the effects of certain expenses. The definition of this non-IFRS measure used by the Company may differ from that used by other companies.

