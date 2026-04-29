MONTRÉAL, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or "the Company") will release its first quarter 2026 results after markets close on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 and will host a conference call, Thursday, May 7, 2026 with financial analysts to discuss the results. 5N+ will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on Thursday, May 7, 2026, in person and via live audio webcast.

Q1 2026 Results Conference Call

Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (EDT)

Webcast available in the "Investors Center" section of www.5nplus.com

Dial-in: 1 800 990-4777 (toll-free), 1 289 819-1299 (Toronto) or 1 514 400-3794 (Montréal)

Access code: 18349

A playback will be available two hours after the event at 1 888 660-6345, access code 18349, until May 14, 2026.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT)

Le Centre Sheraton Montreal, 1201 René-Lévesque Blvd. West, Montréal, Quebec H3B 2L7

Webcast: https://meetnow.global/MYJXF5P

About 5N+

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

SOURCE 5N Plus Inc.

Richard Perron, President, 5N Plus Inc., +1 (514) 856‐0644, [email protected]