5N Plus Announces Election of Directors Français

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5N Plus Inc.

May 07, 2026, 20:10 ET

MONTRÉAL, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, announced that the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated April 1, 2026 were elected as directors of 5N+ at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. Subsequent to the Meeting, the directors appointed Mr. Gervais Jacques as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Luc Bertrand

46,273,107

76.52 %

14,201,343

23.48 %

Blair Dickerson

59,198,991

97.89 %

1,275,460

2.11 %

Michael Hanley

60,307,557

99.72 %

166,894

0.28 %

Gervais Jacques

58,958,660

97.49 %

1,515,790

2.51 %

Andrée-Lise Méthot

59,165,611

97.84 %

1,308,840

2.16 %

Richard Perron

59,858,487

98.98 %

615,964

1.02 %

Appointment of Independent Auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as independent auditor of 5N+ until the close of the next annual general meeting of Shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

61,273,794

99.57 %

267,446

0.43 %

About 5N+
5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

SOURCE 5N Plus Inc.

Alban Fournier, Chief Financial Officer, 5N Plus Inc., +1-514-856‐0644, [email protected]

Organization Profile

5N Plus Inc.

About 5N Plus Inc. 5N Plus is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra-pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N Plus’s products to enable performance and...