MONTRÉAL, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, announced that the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated April 1, 2026 were elected as directors of 5N+ at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. Subsequent to the Meeting, the directors appointed Mr. Gervais Jacques as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Luc Bertrand 46,273,107 76.52 % 14,201,343 23.48 % Blair Dickerson 59,198,991 97.89 % 1,275,460 2.11 % Michael Hanley 60,307,557 99.72 % 166,894 0.28 % Gervais Jacques 58,958,660 97.49 % 1,515,790 2.51 % Andrée-Lise Méthot 59,165,611 97.84 % 1,308,840 2.16 % Richard Perron 59,858,487 98.98 % 615,964 1.02 %

Appointment of Independent Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as independent auditor of 5N+ until the close of the next annual general meeting of Shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 61,273,794 99.57 % 267,446 0.43 %

About 5N+

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

SOURCE 5N Plus Inc.

Alban Fournier, Chief Financial Officer, 5N Plus Inc., +1-514-856‐0644, [email protected]