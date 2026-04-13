MONTRÉAL, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or "the Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, announced today the appointment of Mr. Alban Fournier as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 27, 2026.

This appointment follows the Company's previously announced leadership succession plan under which Richard Perron, current CFO, will become President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Gervais Jacques, current CEO, will become Executive Chair of the Board effective May 31, 2026.

Alban Fournier, Chief Financial Officer, 5N Plus Inc. (CNW Group/5N Plus Inc.)

"We are thrilled to welcome Alban to our leadership team," said Richard Perron, President and Chief Financial Officer of 5N+. "His extensive financial expertise and leadership experience will be invaluable as 5N+ enters its next phase of growth. I look forward to working together to advance our proven strategy, deepen our standing as a trusted global partner of advanced materials in critical markets, and deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

Mr. Fournier joins 5N+ with nearly 30 years of experience across three continents in corporate and operational roles, with deep expertise in finance, internal audit, corporate strategy and technology. He most recently served as Chief Financial and Technology Officer at the Montreal Port Authority, where he also oversaw procurement. Previously, he was CFO at Chantier Davie Canada Inc. Prior to that, he spent more than two decades with Rio Tinto, where he held several senior leadership roles, including group head of internal audit and CFO of Rio Tinto Bauxite & Alumina. A graduate of Sciences Po Paris (Paris Institute of Political Studies), he holds a master's degree in finance and economics.

About 5N+

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

SOURCE 5N Plus Inc.

Richard Perron, President and Chief Financial Officer, 5N Plus Inc., +1 (514) 856‐0644, [email protected]