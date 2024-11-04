25% year-over-year increase in revenue to $78.8 million

62% year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA[1] to $15.6 million

Adjusted gross margin 1 of 31.1%

of 31.1% Backlog1 of $250 million , representing 289 days of annualized revenue, as at September 30, 2024

MONTREAL, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or "the Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024"). All amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

"Our strong results in the third quarter of 2024 reflect sustained growth momentum in our Specialty Semiconductors business, coupled with a stellar performance by our Performance Materials segment. Our teams are also executing seamlessly on the operational front with our specialty semiconductor capacity initiatives, enabling us to meet near term contracted demand and to efficiently expand capacity in future. Given our strong results year to date, we now expect to be able to surpass our previously disclosed guidance range and to slightly exceed $50 million in Adjusted EBITDA for the full fiscal year," said Gervais Jacques, President and CEO of 5N+.

"Looking ahead, our collective work and strong execution of our strategy over the last few years also position us well for the next chapter of our growth as a valued and trusted global actor in advanced materials technology. We are now in a strong position to efficiently capture additional organic growth and actively on the lookout for external growth opportunities. We will remain focused on opportunities that enable us to extend or leverage our competitive advantages, capabilities and Specialty Semiconductor value chain, while ensuring that our advanced materials remain a critical enabler of our customer's product without being a critical cost component," concluded Mr. Jacques.

Q3 2024 Highlights

Revenue in Q3 2024 increased by 25% to $78.8 million , compared to $62.9 million in Q3 2023, primarily driven by strong growth under Specialty Semiconductors.

, compared to in Q3 2023, primarily driven by strong growth under Specialty Semiconductors. Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2024 increased by 62% to $15.6 million , compared to $9.6 million in Q3 2023, driven by higher volume from the terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power sectors, better prices over inflation, and a strong quarterly performance under Performance Materials from a product mix and operating costs perspective.

, compared to in Q3 2023, driven by higher volume from the terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power sectors, better prices over inflation, and a strong quarterly performance under Performance Materials from a product mix and operating costs perspective. Adjusted gross margin increased by 56% to reach $24.5 million in Q3 2024, favourably impacted by the same factors as above. Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of sales was 31.1%, compared to 24.9% in Q3 2023.

in Q3 2024, favourably impacted by the same factors as above. Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of sales was 31.1%, compared to 24.9% in Q3 2023. Net earnings in Q3 2024 were $6.4 million , compared to $1.5 million in Q3 2023.

, compared to in Q3 2023. Backlog stood at $249.7 million , representing 289 days of annualized revenue as at September 30, 2024 , 11 days lower than the previous quarter and at a similar level than the same period last year, primarily due to the timing of contract signings and renewals.

, representing 289 days of annualized revenue as at , 11 days lower than the previous quarter and at a similar level than the same period last year, primarily due to the timing of contract signings and renewals. Net debt1 was $93.7 million as at September 30, 2024 , compared to $73.8 million as at December 31, 2023 , reflecting an increase in working capital1 and planned capital expenditures in the first half of 2024 under Specialty Semiconductors. The Company's net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio1 stood at 1.99x as at September 30, 2024 .

__________________________________ 1 These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. See Non-IFRS Measures for more information.

Other Developments

On October 15, 2024 , 5N+ announced the completion of its 2024 production capacity program ahead of schedule at its wholly-owned subsidiary, AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH ("AZUR"), and that it expanded its capacity by 35% over 2022 levels, surpassing its initial 30% target. 5N+ also announced that AZUR intends to increase its space solar cell production capacity by a further 30% in early 2025, with minimal additional investments as most of the equipment has been purchased and delivered.

Outlook

In Specialty Semiconductors, 5N+ continues to benefit from its position as the leading global supplier of ultra-high purity semiconductor compounds outside China, with long-term partnerships with key customers. Growing demand remains the rule, particularly in terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power. 5N+ is well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities in these high-growth sectors, as well as other markets, including sensing and medical imaging.

Management expects growth in the Performance Materials segment to be primarily derived from health and pharmaceutical products, which provide high profitability and predictable cashflows. Additional long-term opportunities are expected to stem from product expansion and development initiatives, including through partnerships.

Based on its performance to date, management has revised its Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2024 upward and now expects to slightly exceed $50 million in Adjusted EBITDA. This is over and above the top end of its previously disclosed guidance range for 2024 of between $45 and $50 million in Adjusted EBITDA. Its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range for 2025 of between $50 million and $55 million remains unchanged. As in previous years, management will communicate guidance for 2025 and 2026 as part of its full year 2024 earnings release.

5N PLUS INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30

(in thousands of United States dollars, except per share information) (unaudited)





Three months Nine months

2024 2023 2024 2023



$ $ $ $

Revenue 78,828 62,946 218,427 177,308

Cost of sales 57,904 50,389 160,309 135,156

Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,135 6,249 24,169 20,711

Other expenses (income), net 3,295 943 7,874 (1,891)



69,334 57,581 192,352 153,976

Operating earnings 9,494 5,365 26,075 23,332













Financial expense









Interest on long-term debt 2,191 2,081 6,132 6,254

Imputed interest and other interest expense 452 308 591 451

Foreign exchange and derivative gain (450) (238) (835) (497)



2,193 2,151 5,888 6,208

Earnings before income taxes 7,301 3,214 20,187 17,124

Income tax expense (recovery)









Current 1,347 2,293 6,038 6,062

Deferred (416) (597) 483 (2,053)



931 1,696 6,521 4,009

Net earnings 6,370 1,518 13,666 13,115













Basic earnings per share 0.07 0.02 0.15 0.15

Diluted earnings per share 0.07 0.02 0.15 0.15

















Net earnings are completely attributable to equity holders of 5N+.

5N PLUS INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of United States dollars) (unaudited)



September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023

$ $ Assets



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 24,565 34,706 Accounts receivable 45,371 33,437 Inventories 124,459 105,850 Income tax receivable 1,666 1,672 Derivative financial assets 6,183 591 Other current assets 6,187 5,707 Total current assets 208,431 181,963 Property, plant and equipment 90,592 84,600 Right-of-use assets 30,421 29,290 Intangible assets 25,376 29,304 Goodwill 11,825 11,825 Deferred tax assets 8,074 8,261 Other assets 5,541 4,959 Total non-current assets 171,829 168,239 Total assets 380,260 350,202





Liabilities



Current



Trade and accrued liabilities 40,186 37,024 Income tax payable 5,624 4,535 Current portion of deferred revenue 11,833 13,437 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,034 1,811 Current portion of long-term debt - 25,000 Total current liabilities 59,677 81,807 Long-term debt 118,271 83,500 Deferred tax liabilities 5,579 5,284 Employee benefit plan obligations 13,444 13,393 Lease liabilities 29,597 28,328 Deferred revenue 9,125 5,629 Other liabilities 825 3,669 Total non-current liabilities 176,841 139,803 Total liabilities 236,518 221,610





Equity 143,742 128,592 Total liabilities and equity 380,260 350,202

Non‐IFRS Measures

EBITDA means net earnings (loss) before interest expenses, income tax expense (recovery), depreciation and amortization. 5N+ uses EBITDA because it believes it is a meaningful measure of the operating performance of its ongoing business, without the effects of certain expenses. The definition of this non-IFRS measure used by the Company may differ from that used by other companies.

EBITDA is reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Q3 2024 Q3 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023

$ $ $ $ Net earnings 6,370 1,518 13,666 13,115 Interest on long-term debt, imputed interest and other interest expense 2,643 2,389 6,723 6,705 Income tax expense 931 1,696 6,521 4,009 Depreciation and amortization 4,424 3,979 12,418 12,053 EBITDA 14,368 9,582 39,328 35,882

Adjusted EBITDA means operating earnings (loss) as defined before the effect of impairment of inventories, share-based compensation expense (recovery), loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, impairment of non-current assets, litigation and restructuring costs (income), and depreciation and amortization. 5N+ uses Adjusted EBITDA because it believes it is a meaningful measure of the operating performance of its ongoing business without the effects of certain expenses. The definition of this non-IFRS measure used by the Company may differ from that used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Q3 2024 Q3 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023

$ $ $ $ Revenues 78,828 62,946 218,427 177,308 Operating expenses (69,334) (57,581) (192,352) (153,976) Operating earnings 9,494 5,365 26,075 23,332 Share-based compensation expense 252 305 597 1,018 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (2,089) - (2,089) 1,051 Impairment of non-current assets 2,519 - 2,826 608 Litigation and restructuring costs (income) 1,021 - 1,021 (8,772) Depreciation and amortization 4,424 3,979 12,418 12,053 Adjusted EBITDA 15,621 9,649 40,848 29,290 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.8 % 15.3 % 18.7 % 16.5 %

Adjusted gross margin is a measure used to monitor the sales contribution after paying cost of sales, excluding depreciation and inventory impairment charges. 5N+ also expressed this measure in percentage of revenues by dividing the adjusted gross margin value by the total revenue.

Adjusted gross margin is reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Q3 2024 Q3 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023

$ $ $ $ Total revenue 78,828 62,946 218,427 177,308 Cost of sales (57,904) (50,389) (160,309) (135,156) Gross margin 20,924 12,557 58,118 42,152 Depreciation included in cost of sales 3,553 3,113 9,802 9,467 Adjusted gross margin 24,477 15,670 67,920 51,619 Adjusted gross margin percentage 31.1 % 24.9 % 31.1 % 29.1 %

Backlog represents the expected orders the Company has received, but has not yet executed, and that are expected to translate into sales within the next twelve months, expressed in dollars and estimated in number of days not to exceed 365 days. Bookings represent orders received during the period considered, expressed in number of days, and calculated by adding revenues to the increase or decrease in backlog for the period considered, divided by annualized year revenues. 5N+ uses backlog to provide an indication of expected future revenues in days, and bookings to determine its ability to sustain and increase its revenues.

Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Any introduced IFRS 16 reporting measures in reference to lease liabilities are excluded from the calculation. 5N+ uses this measure as an indicator of its overall financial position.

The net debt to EBITDA ratio is defined as net debt divided by the trailing 12 months EBITDA.

Total debt and Net debt are reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) As at September 30, 2024 As at December 31, 2023

$ $ Bank indebtedness - - Long-term debt including current portion 118,271 108,500 Lease liabilities including current portion 31,631 30,139 Subtotal Debt 149,902 138,639 Lease liabilities including current portion (31,631) (30,139) Total Debt 118,271 108,500 Cash and cash equivalents (24,565) (34,706) Net Debt 93,706 73,794

Working capital is a measure of liquid assets that is calculated by taking current assets and subtracting current liabilities. Given that the Company is currently indebted, it uses it as an indicator of its financial efficiency and aims to maintain it at the lowest possible level.

Working capital ratio is calculated by dividing current assets by current liabilities.

Working capital is reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) As at September 30, 2024 As at December 31, 2023

$ $ Inventories 124,459 105,850 Other current assets excluding inventories 83,972 76,113 Current assets 208,431 181,963 Current liabilities (59,677) (81,807) Working capital 148,754 100,156 Working capital current ratio 3.49 2.22

