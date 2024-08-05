26% year-over-year increase in revenue to $74.6 million

24% year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA 1 to $13.5 million

to Adjusted gross margin percentage 1 of 31.3%

of 31.3% Backlog1 reached $245.0 million , representing 300 days of annualized revenue, as at June 30, 2024

MONTREAL, Aug. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or "the Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 ended June 30, 2024 ("Q2 2024"). All amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

For the second quarter and first half of 2024, we generated impressive year-over-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth as well as solid margins and a near-record backlog, propelled by the strategic sectors we serve, with terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power consistently remaining the standouts. Our strong performance and continued momentum reflect the execution of our strategy aimed at securing additional volume in Specialty Semiconductors, achieving strong pricing and maintaining a favourable overall product mix across our segments.

"I would like to recognize the 5N+ team for successfully delivering on our strategic priorities, thereby further solidifying our position as the trusted supplier of advanced materials globally. The renewal of our longstanding agreement for the supply of specialized semiconductor materials to First Solar, Inc. ("First Solar") in Q2 2024 for the manufacturing of PV solar modules, with increased volume and favourable terms, illustrates this well. We are also executing our expansion projects on plan, building our capacity in tandem with contracted demand and to capture future opportunities," said Gervais Jacques, President and CEO of 5N+.

Q2 2024 Highlights

Revenue in Q2 2024 increased by 26% to $74.6 million , compared to $59.1 million in Q2 2023, primarily driven by strong growth under Specialty Semiconductors.

, compared to in Q2 2023, primarily driven by strong growth under Specialty Semiconductors. Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2024 increased by 24% to $13.5 million , compared to $10.8 million in Q2 2023, driven by higher volume from the terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power sectors, and better prices over inflation.

, compared to in Q2 2023, driven by higher volume from the terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power sectors, and better prices over inflation. Adjusted gross margin increased by 20% to reach $23.4 million in Q2 2024, favourably impacted by the same factors as above. Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of sales was 31.3%, compared to 32.9% in Q2 2023, impacted by a less favourable product mix under Performance Materials.

in Q2 2024, favourably impacted by the same factors as above. Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of sales was 31.3%, compared to 32.9% in Q2 2023, impacted by a less favourable product mix under Performance Materials. Net earnings in Q2 2024 were $4.8 million , compared to $10.1 million in Q2 2023 which was positively impacted by a non-recurrent litigation and restructuring income.

, compared to in Q2 2023 which was positively impacted by a non-recurrent litigation and restructuring income. Backlog stood at $245.0 million , representing 300 days of annualized revenue as at June 30, 2024 , 12 days higher than the previous quarter and 11 days higher than the same period last year, primarily due to the timing of contract signings and renewals.

, representing 300 days of annualized revenue as at , 12 days higher than the previous quarter and 11 days higher than the same period last year, primarily due to the timing of contract signings and renewals. Net debt1 was $91.1 million as at June 30, 2024 , compared to $73.8 million as at December 31, 2023 , reflecting an increase in working capital1 and planned capital expenditures in the first half of 2024 under Specialty Semiconductors. The Company's net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio1 stood at 2.15x as at June 30, 2024 .

Other Q2 2024 Developments

During Q2 2024, 5N+ announced the successful renewal and extension of its supply agreement with its longstanding customer First Solar, thereby increasing its supply of specialized semiconductor materials to First Solar for the manufacturing of thin-film photovoltaic solar modules. The renewed agreement, under favourable commercial terms, represents a 50% increase in volume over the next two calendar years compared to the previous agreement. As part of the renewed agreement, 5N+ and First Solar also continue to collaborate on the development and supply of other renewable energy products to support the growth and improvement of thin-film technology.

Also in Q2 2024, the Company announced that it was awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Defense for $14.4 million , subject to certain conditions and the achievement of pre-set milestones over a four-year term, in support of the Company's germanium substrates production facility in St. George, Utah .

Outlook

In Specialty Semiconductors, 5N+ continues to benefit from its unique position as the leading global supplier of ultra-high purity semiconductor compounds outside China, with long-term partnerships with key customers. Growing demand remains the rule, particularly in terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power. 5N+ is well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities in these high-growth sectors, as well as other markets, including sensing and medical imaging.

Management expects growth in the Performance Materials segment to be primarily derived from health and pharmaceutical products, which provide high profitability and predictable cashflows. Additional long-term opportunities are expected to stem from product expansion and development initiatives, including through partnerships.

Based on its performance year-to-date, Management expects to achieve the higher end of its previously disclosed Adjusted EBITDA guidance range of between $45 million and $50 million for 2024. Its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range for 2025 of between $50 million and $55 million remains unchanged.

About 5N+

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

Forward‐Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward‐looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward‐looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, including that 5N+ will be able to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and other business partners, that 5N+ will continue to operate its business in the normal course, that 5N+ will be able to implement its growth strategy, that 5N+ will be able to successfully and timely complete the realization of its backlog, that 5N+ will not suffer any supply chain challenges or any material disruption in the supply of raw materials on competitive terms, that 5N+ will be able to generate new sales, produce, deliver, and sell its expected product volumes at the expected prices and control its costs, as well as other factors believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. A description of the risks affecting the Company's business and activities appears under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" of the Company's 2023 MD&A dated February 27, 2024, and note 10 of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward‐looking statements can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "should", "would", "believe", "expect", the negative of these terms, variations of them or any similar terms. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward‐looking statements in this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that 5N+ will derive therefrom. In particular, no assurance can be given as to the future financial performance of 5N+. The forward‐looking statements contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company has no obligation to publicly update such forward‐looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The reader is warned against placing undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements.

5N PLUS INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

For the three and six-month periods ended June 30

(in thousands of United States dollars, except per share information) (unaudited)





Three months Six months



2024 2023 2024 2023

$ $ $ $ Revenue 74,580 59,075 139,599 114,362 Cost of sales 54,385 42,765 102,405 84,767 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,717 7,569 16,034 14,462 Other expenses (income), net 2,329 (4,500) 4,579 (2,834)

65,431 45,834 123,018 96,395 Operating earnings 9,149 13,241 16,581 17,967









Financial expense







Interest on long-term debt 2,146 2,141 3,941 4,173 Imputed interest and other interest (income) expense (272) (85) 139 143 Foreign exchange and derivative loss (gain) 2 (274) (385) (259)

1,876 1,782 3,695 4,057 Earnings before income taxes 7,273 11,459 12,886 13,910 Income tax expense (recovery)







Current 2,177 2,855 4,691 3,769 Deferred 307 (1,539) 899 (1,456)

2,484 1,316 5,590 2,313 Net earnings 4,789 10,143 7,296 11,597









Basic earnings per share 0.05 0.11 0.08 0.13 Diluted earnings per share 0.05 0.11 0.08 0.13















Net earnings are completely attributable to equity holders of 5N+.

5N PLUS INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of United States dollars) (unaudited)



June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023

$ $ Assets



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 27,145 34,706 Accounts receivable 40,978 33,437 Inventories 116,015 105,850 Income tax receivable 1,591 1,672 Derivative financial assets 5,232 591 Other current assets 5,003 5,707 Total current assets 195,964 181,963 Property, plant and equipment 89,388 84,600 Right-of-use assets 30,096 29,290 Intangible assets 27,726 29,304 Goodwill 11,825 11,825 Deferred tax assets 8,186 8,261 Other assets 5,837 4,959 Total non-current assets 173,058 168,239 Total assets 369,022 350,202





Liabilities



Current



Trade and accrued liabilities 37,398 37,024 Income tax payable 5,454 4,535 Current portion of deferred revenue 11,685 13,437 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,895 1,811 Current portion of long-term debt - 25,000 Total current liabilities 56,432 81,807 Long-term debt 118,205 83,500 Deferred tax liabilities 6,298 5,284 Employee benefit plan obligations 12,388 13,393 Lease liabilities 29,108 28,328 Deferred revenue 7,596 5,629 Other liabilities 3,639 3,669 Total non-current liabilities 177,234 139,803 Total liabilities 233,666 221,610





Equity 135,356 128,592 Total liabilities and equity 369,022 350,202

Non‐IFRS Measures

EBITDA means net earnings (loss) before interest expenses, income tax expense (recovery), depreciation and amortization. 5N+ uses EBITDA because it believes it is a meaningful measure of the operating performance of its ongoing business, without the effects of certain expenses. The definition of this non-IFRS measure used by the Company may differ from that used by other companies.

EBITDA is reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023

$ $ $ $ Net earnings 4,789 10,143 7,296 11,597 Interest on long-term debt, imputed interest and other interest expense 1,874 2,056 4,080 4,316 Income tax expense 2,484 1,316 5,590 2,313 Depreciation and amortization 4,049 4,015 7,994 8,074 EBITDA 13,196 17,530 24,960 26,300

Adjusted EBITDA means operating earnings (loss) as defined before the effect of impairment of inventories, share-based compensation expense (recovery), litigation and restructuring costs (income), impairment of non-current assets, loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, and depreciation and amortization. 5N+ uses Adjusted EBITDA because it believes it is a meaningful measure of the operating performance of its ongoing business without the effects of certain expenses. The definition of this non-IFRS measure used by the Company may differ from that used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023

$ $ $ $ Revenues 74,580 59,075 139,599 114,362 Operating expenses (65,431) (45,834) (123,018) (96,395) Operating earnings 9,149 13,241 16,581 17,967 Share-based compensation (recovery) expense (15) 701 345 713 Litigation and restructuring (income) costs - (8,772) - (8,772) Impairment of non-current assets 307 608 307 608 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 1,051 - 1,051 Depreciation and amortization 4,049 4,015 7,994 8,074 Adjusted EBITDA 13,490 10,844 25,227 19,641

Adjusted gross margin is a measure used to monitor the sales contribution after paying cost of sales, excluding depreciation and inventory impairment charges. 5N+ also expressed this measure in percentage of revenues by dividing the adjusted gross margin value by the total revenue.

Adjusted gross margin is reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023

$ $ $ $ Total revenue 74,580 59,075 139,599 114,362 Cost of sales (54,385) (42,765) (102,405) (84,767) Gross margin 20,195 16,310 37,194 29,595 Depreciation included in cost of sales 3,173 3,152 6,249 6,354 Adjusted gross margin 23,368 19,462 43,443 35,949 Adjusted gross margin percentage 31.3 % 32.9 % 31.1 % 31.4 %

Backlog represents the expected orders the Company has received, but has not yet executed, and that are expected to translate into sales within the next twelve months, expressed in dollars and estimated in number of days not to exceed 365 days. Bookings represent orders received during the period considered, expressed in number of days, and calculated by adding revenues to the increase or decrease in backlog for the period considered, divided by annualized year revenues. 5N+ uses backlog to provide an indication of expected future revenues in days, and bookings to determine its ability to sustain and increase its revenues.

Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Any introduced IFRS 16 reporting measures in reference to lease liabilities are excluded from the calculation. 5N+ uses this measure as an indicator of its overall financial position.

The net debt to EBITDA ratio is defined as net debt divided by the trailing 12 months EBITDA.

Total debt and Net debt are reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) As at June 30, 2024 As at December 31, 2023

$ $ Bank indebtedness - - Long-term debt including current portion 118,205 108,500 Lease liabilities including current portion 31,003 30,139 Subtotal Debt 149,208 138,639 Lease liabilities including current portion (31,003) (30,139) Total Debt 118,205 108,500 Cash and cash equivalents (27,145) (34,706) Net Debt 91,060 73,794

Working capital is a measure of liquid assets that is calculated by taking current assets and subtracting current liabilities. Given that the Company is currently indebted, it uses it as an indicator of its financial efficiency and aims to maintain it at the lowest possible level.

Working capital is reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) As at June 30, 2024 As at December 31, 2023

$ $ Inventories 116,015 105,850 Other current assets excluding inventories 79,949 76,113 Current assets 195,964 181,963 Current liabilities (56,432) (81,807) Working capital 139,532 100,156

___________________________________ 1These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. See Non-IFRS Measures for more information.

SOURCE 5N Plus Inc.

