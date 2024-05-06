18% increase in revenue to $65.0 million year-over-year

MONTRÉAL, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or "the Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ("Q1 2024") ended March 31, 2024. All amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

"After a very successful 2023, we are pleased to have continued the momentum through the first quarter of 2024 delivering on our key metrics, while also remaining active regarding short- to medium-term organic growth opportunities. To illustrate, during the quarter, we signed $135 million in multi-year contracts for AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH – a record in a single quarter – in the space solar power sector for deliveries beyond 2025. We expect further contracts to be signed in the near term, namely on the terrestrial renewable energy side, and as opportunities for our customers continue to expand.

"As a trusted North American supplier and recognized leader with significant expertise and with strong demand in key end markets, we expect further potential upside through 2024. Our strategic focus continues to be on our commercial excellence and on completing our plans to increase capacity to serve high-value, high-growth end markets. By leveraging our competitive advantages and strong customer relationships, we remain well-on track to achieve our annual Adjusted EBITDA targets and to maintain strong margins," said Gervais Jacques, President and CEO of 5N+.

Q1 2024 Highlights

Revenue in Q1 2024 increased by 18% to $65.0 million , compared to $55.3 million in Q1 2023, primarily driven by strong growth from terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power sectors under Specialty Semiconductors, more than mitigating the decrease under Performance Materials.

, compared to in Q1 2023, primarily driven by strong growth from terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power sectors under Specialty Semiconductors, more than mitigating the decrease under Performance Materials. Net earnings in Q1 2024 were $2.5 million , compared to $1.5 million in Q1 2023.

, compared to in Q1 2023. Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2024 increased by 33% to $11.7 million , representing 18.1% of revenue compared to $8.8 million or 15.9% of revenue in Q1 2023.

, representing 18.1% of revenue compared to or 15.9% of revenue in Q1 2023. Adjusted gross margin in Q1 2024 was 30.9%, compared to 29.8% in Q1 2023.

Backlog 1 represented 288 days of annualized revenue as at March 31, 2024, 4 days lower than the previous quarter and 18 days lower than the same period last year, primarily due to the timing of contract signings and renewals.

represented 288 days of annualized revenue as at March 31, 2024, 4 days lower than the previous quarter and 18 days lower than the same period last year, primarily due to the timing of contract signings and renewals. Net debt1 was $84 .2 million as at March 31, 2024, compared to $73 .8 million as at December 31, 2023, reflecting an increase in working capital1 and planned capital expenditures under Specialty Semiconductors, whereas net debt to EBITDA ratio1 remained stable at 1.81x as at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.69x as at December 31, 2023.

________________________________________________ 1 These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. See Non-IFRS Measures for more information.

Other Developments

Subsequent to quarter end, 5N+ announced that it was awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Defense for $14.4 million , subject to certain conditions and the achievement of pre-set milestones over a four-year term; the grant will go towards supporting the Company's production facility in St. George, Utah , which manufactures germanium substrates used in solar cells for defense and commercial satellites.

, subject to certain conditions and the achievement of pre-set milestones over a four-year term; the grant will go towards supporting the Company's production facility in , which manufactures germanium substrates used in solar cells for defense and commercial satellites. Subsequent to quarter end, Microbion Corporation ("Microbion"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company in which 5N+ has an equity stake, published results for its family of drug products, including Phase 1b results for its bismuth-based active pharmaceutical ingredient pravibismane, currently under development.

Outlook

In Specialty Semiconductors, 5N+ continues to benefit from its unique position as the leading global supplier of ultra-high purity semiconductor compounds outside China, with long-term partnerships with key customers. Growing demand remains the rule, particularly in terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power. 5N+ is well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities in these high-growth sectors, as well as other markets, including sensing and medical imaging.

Management expects growth in the Performance Materials segment to be primarily derived from health and pharmaceutical products, which provide high profitability and predictable cashflows. Additional long-term opportunities are expected to stem from product expansion and development initiatives, including through partnerships.

Management is maintaining its previously disclosed Adjusted EBITDA guidance range between $45 million and $50 million for FY 2024 and between $50 million and $55 million for FY 2025.

About 5N+

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

Forward‐Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward‐looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward‐looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, including that 5N+ will be able to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and other business partners, that 5N+ will continue to operate its business in the normal course, that 5N+ will be able to implement its growth strategy, that 5N+ will be able to successfully and timely complete the realization of its backlog, that 5N+ will not suffer any supply chain challenges or any material disruption in the supply of raw materials on competitive terms, that 5N+ will be able to generate new sales, produce, deliver, and sell its expected product volumes at the expected prices and control its costs, as well as other factors believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. A description of the risks affecting the Company's business and activities appears under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" of the Company's 2023 MD&A dated February 27, 2024, available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward‐looking statements can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "should", "would", "believe", "expect", the negative of these terms, variations of them or any similar terms. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward‐looking statements in this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that 5N+ will derive therefrom. In particular, no assurance can be given as to the future financial performance of 5N+. The forward‐looking statements contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company has no obligation to publicly update such forward‐looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The reader is warned against placing undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements.

5N PLUS INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

For the three-month periods ended March 31

(in thousands of United States dollars, except per share information) (unaudited)



2024 2023

$ $ Revenue 65,019 55,287 Cost of sales 48,020 42,002 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,317 6,893 Other expenses (income), net 2,250 1,666

57,587 50,561 Operating earnings 7,432 4,726





Financial expense



Interest on long-term debt 1,795 2,032 Imputed interest and other interest expense 411 228 Foreign exchange and derivative (gain) loss (387) 15

1,819 2,275 Earnings before income taxes 5,613 2,451 Income tax expense



Current 2,514 914 Deferred 592 83

3,106 997 Net earnings 2,507 1,454





Basic earnings per share 0.03 0.02 Diluted earnings per share 0.03 0.02

Net earnings (loss) are completely attributable to equity holders of 5N Plus Inc.

5N PLUS INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of United States dollars) (unaudited)



March 31 2024 December 31 2023

$ $ Assets



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 33,929 34,706 Accounts receivable 34,957 33,437 Inventories 113,521 105,850 Income tax receivable 1,667 1,672 Derivative financial assets 2,893 591 Other current assets 5,746 5,707 Total current assets 192,713 181,963 Property, plant and equipment 88,759 84,600 Right-of-use assets 30,806 29,290 Intangible assets 28,439 29,304 Goodwill 11,825 11,825 Deferred tax assets 8,290 8,261 Other assets 5,946 4,959 Total non-current assets 174,065 168,239 Total assets 366,778 350,202





Liabilities



Current



Trade and accrued liabilities 37,440 37,024 Income tax payable 5,968 4,535 Current portion of deferred revenue 14,629 13,437 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,906 1,811 Current portion of long-term debt - 25,000 Total current liabilities 59,943 81,807 Long-term debt 118,169 83,500 Deferred tax liabilities 5,996 5,284 Employee benefit plan obligations 12,862 13,393 Lease liabilities 29,729 28,328 Deferred revenue 6,029 5,629 Other liabilities 3,647 3,669 Total non-current liabilities 176,432 139,803 Total liabilities 236,375 221,610





Equity 130,403 128,592 Total liabilities and equity 366,778 350,202







Non‐IFRS Measures

EBITDA means net earnings (loss) before interest expenses, income tax expense (recovery), depreciation and amortization. 5N+ uses EBITDA because it believes it is a meaningful measure of the operating performance of its ongoing business, without the effects of certain expenses. The definition of this non-IFRS measure used by the Company may differ from that used by other companies.

EBITDA is reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Q1 2024 Q1 2023

$ $ Net earnings (loss) 2,507 1,454 Interest on long-term debt, imputed interest and other interest expense 2,206 2,260 Income tax expense 3,106 997 Depreciation and amortization 3,945 4,059 EBITDA 11,764 8,770

Adjusted EBITDA means operating earnings (loss) as defined before the effect of impairment of inventories, share-based compensation expense (recovery), litigation and restructuring costs (income), impairment of non-current assets, loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, and depreciation and amortization. 5N+ uses Adjusted EBITDA because it believes it is a meaningful measure of the operating performance of its ongoing business without the effects of certain expenses. The definition of this non-IFRS measure used by the Company may differ from that used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Q1 2024 Q1 2023

$ $ Revenues 65,019 55,287 Operating expenses (57,587) (50,561) Operating earnings 7,432 4,726 Share-based compensation expense 360 12 Depreciation and amortization 3,945 4,059 Adjusted EBITDA 11,737 8,797

Adjusted gross margin is a measure used to monitor the sales contribution after paying cost of sales, excluding depreciation and inventory impairment charges. 5N+ also expressed this measure in percentage of revenues by dividing the gross margin value by the total revenue.

Adjusted gross margin is reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Q1 2024 Q1 2023

$ $ Total revenue 65,019 55,287 Cost of sales (48,020) (42,002) Gross margin 16,999 13,285 Depreciation included in cost of sales 3,076 3,202 Adjusted gross margin 20,075 16,487 Adjusted gross margin percentage 30.9 % 29.8 %

Backlog represents the expected orders the Company has received, but has not yet executed, and that are expected to translate into sales within the next twelve months, expressed in dollars and estimated in number of days not to exceed 365 days. Bookings represent orders received during the period considered, expressed in number of days, and calculated by adding revenues to the increase or decrease in backlog for the period considered, divided by annualized year revenues. 5N+ uses backlog to provide an indication of expected future revenues in days, and bookings to determine its ability to sustain and increase its revenues.

Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Any introduced IFRS 16 reporting measures in reference to lease liabilities are excluded from the calculation. 5N+ uses this measure as an indicator of its overall financial position.

The net debt to EBITDA ratio is defined as net debt divided by the trailing 12 months EBITDA.

Total debt and Net debt are reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) As at March 31, 2024 As at December 31, 2023

$ $ Bank indebtedness - - Long-term debt including current portion 118,169 108,500 Lease liabilities including current portion 31,635 30,139 Subtotal Debt 149,804 138,639 Lease liabilities including current portion (31,635) (30,139) Total Debt 118,169 108,500 Cash and cash equivalents (33,929) (34,706) Net Debt 84,240 73,794

Working capital is a measure of liquid assets that is calculated by taking current assets and subtracting current liabilities. Given that the Company is currently indebted, it uses it as an indicator of its financial efficiency and aims to maintain it at the lowest possible level.

Working capital ratio is calculated by dividing current assets by current liabilities.

Working capital is reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) As at March 31, 2024 As at December 31, 2023

$ $ Inventories 113,521 105,850 Other current assets excluding inventories 79,192 76,113 Current assets 192,713 181,963 Current liabilities (59,943) (81,807) Working capital 132,770 100,156 Working capital current ratio 3.21 2.22

