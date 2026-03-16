MONTRÉAL, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or "the Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, announced upcoming changes to its Board of Directors. Mr. Michael Hanley will be proposed for election as a new independent director at the annual meeting of shareholders to be held on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Mr. Jean-Marie Bourassa, member of the Board since 2007, will not be standing for re-election.

"We are thrilled to have Michael Hanley as a proposed director, an accomplished leader who brings more than three decades of experience in manufacturing, natural resources and banking. His robust track record in financial management and corporate governance as well as his proven capacity to guide organizations through critical phases of growth make him an ideal candidate at a time when demand for the advanced materials 5N+ offers is only getting stronger," said Luc Bertrand, Chair of the Board of Directors of 5N+.

"I would like to sincerely thank Jean-Marie Bourassa for his many contributions to 5N+ since its founding, first as an advisor and then as a corporate director following our initial public offering," Luc Bertrand said. "As Chair of the Audit and Risk Management Committee, he brought deep experience and expertise, supporting the Company for nearly two decades and through several pivotal moments in our evolution. We are deeply appreciative and indebted to Jean-Marie for his service, engagement and commitment, and for the role he played in bringing 5N+ to where it is today."

Michael Hanley – Biographical Notes

Michael Hanley, CPA, is an experienced corporate director and executive leader with a strong track record in financial and operational roles across publicly listed companies in the manufacturing, natural resources and financial services industries. Throughout his career, Mr. Hanley held the position of Chief Financial Officer at St. Laurent Paperboard, Gaz Metro and Alcan, where he also ran its global $5 billion bauxite mining and alumina refining business. He was also Senior Vice President of Operations and Strategy Initiatives at National Bank of Canada. Since 2012, he has helped steward multiple companies as a corporate director, including BRP, iA Financial Group, Nuvei and EQ Bank. He currently sits on the boards of Cogeco, LyondellBasell and ExCellThera. Mr. Hanley holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Accounting from HEC Montréal.

About 5N+

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

SOURCE 5N Plus Inc.

Richard Perron, President and Chief Financial Officer, 5N Plus Inc., +1 (514) 856‐0644, [email protected]