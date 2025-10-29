MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or "the Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Richard Perron to the role of President, effective November 1, 2025, in addition to his current role as Chief Financial Officer. This appointment is part of the Company's CEO succession plan, with Mr. Perron expected to assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer effective May 31, 2026.

Gervais Jacques and Richard Perron of 5N Plus Inc. (CNW Group/5N Plus Inc.)

Mr. Gervais Jacques will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer through May 31, 2026, at which time he will be appointed to the position of Executive Chairman of the Board. Luc Bertrand, current Chairman of the Board, will become Lead Independent Director. This transition plan reflects the Board of Directors' commitment to a seamless CEO succession process to ensure leadership continuity and continued execution on 5N+'s strategic priorities.

"Richard's business acumen, strategic insight and deep understanding of our sector make him the ideal choice to lead 5N+ into the future," said Luc Bertrand, Chairman of the Board. "Since joining the Company in 2014, Richard has played a pivotal role in driving 5N+'s financial strategy, advancing its growth objectives and strengthening overall performance. We are confident that with Richard at the helm, 5N+ will continue to grow, innovate and raise the bar – for employees, customers and shareholders."

"On behalf of the Board, I also want to extend our deep gratitude to Gervais for his exceptional leadership and vision as CEO since 2021," added Mr. Bertrand. "Gervais has been instrumental in shaping the Company's strategy and guiding 5N+ on a path of focused and accelerated growth, positioning it well for the future. We are pleased that he will continue to contribute to 5N+'s success once he completes his mandate as CEO, by providing invaluable guidance and leadership as Executive Chairman."

The Company has initiated a comprehensive search process to identify a successor for the Chief Financial Officer role.

Biographical Information

Richard Perron

Mr. Perron brings over 30 years of international business experience, including senior leadership roles in both high-technology and heavy industries. He has served as Chief Financial Officer of 5N+ since March 2014, leading global financial operations and other key strategic functions. In this role, he has played a pivotal part in refocusing the Company's business operations and supporting its growth objectives. Prior to joining 5N+, Mr. Perron was Chief Financial Officer and Strategy Manager for Long Carbon Americas at ArcelorMittal. In that position, he was responsible for financial oversight across all countries in the Americas. Mr. Perron holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from Concordia University, as well as a Master of Science in Administration, Management, and Accounting, and an MBA from the University of Sherbrooke. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the United States (IL & DE) and a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) in Quebec, Canada.

Gervais Jacques

Mr. Jacques was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of 5N+ in March 2022 after serving as Interim President and CEO since December 2021. He has been a Director of the Company since 2020. He is the former Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer of Rio Tinto Aluminium and has some 35 years of international leadership experience in metals and advanced materials. Since joining 5N+, Mr. Jacques has focused on strengthening strategic partnerships with customers and driving profitable growth through disciplined execution, innovation and portfolio optimization. Under his leadership, the company has delivered strong financial performance and expanded its global position in specialty semiconductors and critical materials. He holds a degree in chemical engineering from Université Laval and completed a Leadership and Strategy program at the London Business School.

About 5N+

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

