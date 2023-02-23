MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N Plus" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Blair Dickerson to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled with this new addition to our Board," said Luc Bertrand, Chair of the Board of Directors of 5N Plus. "Blair has more than two decades of experience in natural resources, communications, public affairs and public policy work. As a seasoned strategic communicator and public policy expert, we welcome her commitment to sustainability and depth of experience, particularly in the resource sector."

An advocate of sustainable business strategies and practices, Ms. Dickerson has spent her career in stakeholder relations and communications both in government and with some of the world's largest resource companies. Most recently, Ms. Dickerson was Head of Sustainability, Corporate Relations and Communications at Vale Base Metals, where she led the integrated corporate affairs, communications, government relations and sustainability functions for the global Vale Base Metals business. Prior to Vale, she worked at Rio Tinto where she was responsible for corporate relations and communications starting in North America, but also in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. She also held the position of Vice President of External Relations and Communications at the Natural Science and Engineering Research Council of Canada. Ms. Dickerson holds an MBA from Queen's University and received her BA in Policial Science from Carleton University. She also holds an accreditation as a certified sustainability practitioner from the Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) and has served on the Boards of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the Canadian American Business Council and the Mining Association of Canada.

About 5N Plus Inc.

5N Plus is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra-pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N Plus's products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N Plus deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, 5N Plus operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

