MONTREAL, May 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N Plus or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") virtually today. Over 48,311,729 shares (54.69% of outstanding common shares) were at the Meeting. As part of the formal proceedings, the Company's shareholders elected the Board of Directors and approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditor of the Company. The complete voting results from the Meeting are presented below:

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors fixed at four the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting. Each of the four nominees listed in the Management Information Circular was elected as a director of 5N Plus. All of the nominee directors were already members of the Board of Directors of the Company. Subsequent to the Meeting, the directors re-appointed Mr. Luc Bertrand as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Luc Bertrand 45,837,496 95.68 2,069,633 4.32 Jean-Marie Bourassa 42,854,042 89.45 5,053,087 10.55 Gervais Jacques 45,855,910 95.72 2,051,219 4.28 Nathalie Le Prohon 41,513,677 86.65 6,393,452 13.35

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITOR

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as independent auditor of 5N Plus until the close of the next annual general meeting of Shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 47,272,453 97.85 1,039,276 2.15

About 5N Plus Inc.

5N Plus is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N Plus's products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N Plus deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, 5N Plus operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

For further information: Richard Perron, Chief Financial Officer, 5N Plus Inc., (514) 856-0644, [email protected]