5N Plus Announces Election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or the "Company"), a leading global producer  of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, announced that the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated April 1, 2024 were elected as directors of 5N Plus at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. Subsequent to the Meeting, the directors re-appointed Mr. Luc Bertrand as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Luc Bertrand

48,677,282

88.33 %

6,433,945

11.67 %

Jean-Marie Bourassa

52,250,856

94.81 %

2,860,371

5.19 %

Blair Dickerson

48,659,349

88.29 %

6,451,878

11.71 %

Gervais Jacques

52,251,606

94.81 %

2,859,621

5.19 %

Andrée-Lise Méthot

54,703,572

99.26 %

407,655

0.74 %
Appointment of Independent Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as independent auditor of 5N Plus until the close of the next annual general meeting of Shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

54,955,641

98.24 %

983,411

1.76 %
About 5N+

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

Richard Perron, Chief Financial Officer, 5N Plus Inc., +1 (514) 856‐0644

