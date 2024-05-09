5N Plus Announces Election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, announced that the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated April 1, 2024 were elected as directors of 5N Plus at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. Subsequent to the Meeting, the directors re-appointed Mr. Luc Bertrand as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Luc Bertrand 48,677,282 88.33 % 6,433,945 11.67 % Jean-Marie Bourassa 52,250,856 94.81 % 2,860,371 5.19 % Blair Dickerson 48,659,349 88.29 % 6,451,878 11.71 % Gervais Jacques 52,251,606 94.81 % 2,859,621 5.19 % Andrée-Lise Méthot 54,703,572 99.26 % 407,655 0.74 %

Appointment of Independent Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as independent auditor of 5N Plus until the close of the next annual general meeting of Shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 54,955,641 98.24 % 983,411 1.76 %

About 5N+

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

