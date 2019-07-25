5G is Coming to Rural New Brunswick a Lot Sooner Than You Think

ST. MARTINS, NB, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Major upgrades are on the way: over 83,000 rural homes and businesses in New Brunswick will soon have access to the latest 5G-ready Internet technology capable of providing dramatically faster Internet services with unlimited data.

Xplornet President and CEO Allison Lenehan today joined representatives of the Government of Canada and the Province of New Brunswick to confirm that the province will see a major upgrade to its rural broadband network, positioning New Brunswick as a leader in access to future 5G services.

This project will see Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's leading rural broadband provider and a proudly New Brunswick-based company, install or enable up to 3,000 km of fibre optic cable. Along with upgrades to hundreds of sites, this investment will enable the latest wireless technology to deliver future 5G services, while bringing speeds of 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) and unlimited data downloads to rural communities in New Brunswick.

"At Xplornet, we focus on enabling rural Canadians to stay connected to what matters, at ever faster speeds, regardless of where they choose to live," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO of Xplornet. "Today's announcement is the next step in our plan to continue evolving and improving Internet service in rural New Brunswick by deploying the latest 5G-ready technology in our home Province."

Xplornet will invest $80 million to deliver this critical broadband infrastructure project to rural New Brunswickers. This investment is enabled by a $40 million contribution from the Government of Canada, via the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Communities Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The total cost of the project is $120 million.

"We are grateful to the Government of Canada and the Province of New Brunswick for supporting rural communities by investing in broadband," said Mr. Lenehan. "We know customers want reliable, fast Internet connections – whether for keeping up with work, or keeping in touch with loved ones. All of us at Xplornet are excited to get this project started, to make better Internet service available to our customers, and our home Province."

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

SOURCE Xplornet Communications Inc.

For further information: For inquiries, please contact: James Maunder, Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications, james.maunder@corp.xplornet.com

Related Links

https://www.xplornet.com

