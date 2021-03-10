50 Years of Celebrating Women's Worth

A landmark anniversary for L'Oréal Paris' iconic slogan



TORONTO, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - L'Oréal Paris Canada, the world's leading beauty brand, today celebrates the 50th anniversary of its infamous slogan, "Because We're Worth It". Not a tagline, but rather an inspiring mission that remains at the heart of the brand today, L'Oréal Paris has always stood by women and believed in their worth. First created in 1971 and today translated into 40 languages, "Because We're Worth It" has resonated not only with Western consumers but also in Asia, Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East, reflecting the extraordinary journey of women's empowerment over the past five decades.

"Because We're Worth It;" It seems unbelievable that our famous tagline is 50 years old. For half a century, we have been relentless in our dedication to empowering women, accompanying them on their journey, by their side, said Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, Global Brand President, L'Oréal Paris. "Backed by pioneering science, our beauty products and services give confidence and power to women, helping them take the place they deserve in society. Each in her unique way, our international Spokespeople personify this empowered and inclusive vision of beauty. Our cause, Stand Up Against Street Harassment, also reflects this dedication to helping every woman walk freely towards her destiny. Our mission will only be accomplished when we no longer need to remind women of their worth."

A FORWARD-THINKING SLOGAN THAT UNITED WOMEN EVERYWHERE

Coined in 1971 by Ilon Specht, a young 23-year-old female copywriter at Manhattan ad agency McCann, the L'Oréal Paris signature was considered revolutionary at the time in its bold message and in that it featured a woman's voice (most advertisements for women's products at the time featured a male voice, which was thought to be more authoritative). "Because We're Worth It" has since become symbolic with empowering women of all ages and backgrounds to believe in their beauty and sense of worth. Since its inception, the memorable slogan has been translated into 40 languages, reflecting the brand's global expansion and diverse notion of beauty.

EMPOWERING WOMEN THROUGH BEAUTY BACKED BY SCIENCE

Backed by pioneering science and breakthrough innovations that have secured L'Oréal Paris's long-standing status as the world's #1 beauty brand1, the brand empowers each woman through superior products, fueled by the latest cosmetic formula advances. From Préférence, the iconic long-lasting hair color product that launched the slogan in the 1970s, to the Color Riche lipstick franchise that debuted in 1985, or to the 1995 Revitalift anti-aging skincare range that continues to break records today, L'Oréal Paris has been making beauty innovations accessible to all for more than half a century, without compromising on efficacy and safety.

A SISTERHOOD OF SPOKESPEOPLE AMPLIFYING THE VOICE OF EMPOWERMENT & INCLUSIVE BEAUTY

An icon of French beauty all over the world, L'Oréal Paris represents beauty in all its forms. There is no 'one size fits all' vision of beauty. The L'Oréal Paris family is a diverse group of spokespeople including icons from the film, fashion and music industries, who are dedicated to empowering every woman, whatever her age, whatever her origin. Personifying dedication and female strength, these role models inspire every woman to believe in her own sense of worth. Today, "Because We're Worth It" is brought to life by the Spokespeople who reflect the brand's unique vision of inclusive beauty: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Amber Heard, Camila Cabello, Céline Dion, Cindy Bruna, Duckie Thot, Elle Fanning, Eva Longoria, Gemma Chan, Gong Li, Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda, Jaha Dukureh, Katherine Langford, Leïla Bekhti, Liya Kebede, Louise Bourgoin, Luma Grothe, Marie Bochet, Nidhi Sunil, Soo Joo Park and Viola Davis. Each one of them, in her unique way, uses her voice and influence to act as a role model for women around the world, amplifying L'Oréal Paris' message of self-esteem and empowerment.

A WORTHY CAUSE: STAND UP AGAINST STREET HARASSMENT

As part of its ongoing commitment to protecting individual self-worth, L'Oréal Paris has reaffirmed its support for its training program, Stand Up Against Street Harassment, which launched on March 8, 2020 in partnership with the international NGO. Focused on raising awareness about street harassment and training one million people by 2021 with Hollaback's "5D's" methodology, the program teaches both victims and witnesses of street harassment and how to safely respond.

In order to continue building safe and inclusive spaces for all, L'Oréal Paris encourages the public to join the movement by getting trained on standup-canada.com and share the word by following the hashtag #WeStandUp on social networks.

About L'Oréal Paris

L'Oréal Paris, the world's no.1 beauty brand, is dedicated to empowering women and men by offering the most luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. For most, the name "L'Oréal" is immediately evocative of the brand's signature phrase, "Because I'm Worth It."— the tagline behind the legendary advertising campaign for the Superior Preference® hair colour launch in 1973. Today, it represents the essence of the L'Oréal Paris brand as a whole, a spirit which is about helping every woman – and man - embrace their unique beauty while reinforcing their inner sense of self-worth. For more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has held an unparalleled commitment to advancement in technology, innovation, and research, providing ground-breaking, high-quality products for women, men, and children of all ages and ethnicities in five major beauty categories: cosmetics, skincare, hair color, haircare, and men's grooming.

