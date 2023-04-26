TORONTO, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian and United States Law enforcement joined forces in a month-long investigation to take the dangerous drug 1,4 Butanediol off the streets of Ontario. Thousands of dollars in cash was also seized as a result of the investigation.

On March 23, 2023, the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement And Response (CLEAR) team received information about a shipment of 1,4 Butanediol destined for Ontario streets, from US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Since 1,4 Butanediol has similar effects as GHB and is used as a date rape drug, both law enforcement agencies took action to ensure this product did not hit the streets. The RCMP CLEAR team partnered with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to investigate this shipment and stopped it before it could be sold.

As a result of the collaboration and information shared by the US Homeland Security Investigations, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and CBSA, the RCMP CLEAR team seized 50 litres of 1,4 Butanediol and approximately $39,000 in Canadian currency. Mehdi Abbaspour-Mirzabak-Kandi was arrested by the RCMP for importing an illegal substance.

As a result of this seizure:

Mehdi Abbaspour-Mirzabak-Kandi (49 years old) of Toronto faces the following charge:

Importing a schedule VI substance. 6(1) of the CDSA.

His next court date is set for May 8th, 2023, at 09:00a.m. at 60 Queen Street West, Toronto.

The RCMP would like to thank US Homeland Security Investigations, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the CBSA for their assistance on this file.

Quotes

"Working with our partners is an invaluable tool that allows law enforcement in the U.S. and Canada to fight crime at the highest level. The cooperation of Homeland Security Investigations, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), CBSA and RCMP CLEAR team prevented a dangerous drug from reaching our streets. We thank our partners for their continued assistance in keeping our neighborhoods safe on both sides of the border."

Supt. Ann Koenig – Officer in Charge –GTA- Transnational Serious and Organized Crime

Fast Facts

1, 4 Butanediol is also used a recreational drug known by common street names of "one Comma Four", "Liquid Fantasy" and "one four Bee".

When ingested 1, 4 Butanediol exerts effects similar to Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB) more commonly referred to as "Liquid Ecstasy" or the "Date Rape Drug".

1, 4 Butanediol is a class A precursor and requires a precursor license for importation into Canada.

The RCMP-CLEAR team dismantles illegal drug labs. This prevents criminals from making illegal drugs and finding their way into our homes.

If anyone notices illegal drug labs in their neighborhood report it to your local police.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

