5,200 housing units, businesses, parks, and public squares, a school... - Place Versailles to be transformed into a livable and eco-responsible neighborhood

MONTREAL, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The gradual transformation of the Place Versailles site, located in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough, will give rise to a vibrant and lively neighborhood, which will feature housing, businesses, offices, parks, public squares, a primary school, and community facilities. The commercial vocation of the site will, however, remain significant.

With an eco-responsible approach, the redevelopment of this exceptional 17-hectare site will focus on the creation of renewed biodiversity. Ecological zones will be set up to connect the existing green spaces to promote the continuity of natural habitats. Three parks, representing a total area of 15,800 square meters and constituting 10% of the entire site, will be created within this new residential neighborhood.

The owners of Place Versailles are working closely with municipal authorities to ensure a harmonious integration of this project into the urban fabric. This site, which hosted the first covered shopping center built in Montreal in 1963, is on the verge of a significant metamorphosis.

During its regular borough council meeting that will take place tonight, the Mercier- Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough will adapt a resolution requesting the City Council of Montreal to adopt the By-law amending Montreal's Urban Plan accordingly, and to mandate the Office de consultation publique de Montréal to hold the required public consultation meetings.

With an estimated value of $2.2 billion, the redevelopment project includes the following elements:

The development of a public square equipped with a multi-use park pavilion and play areas, contributing to the emergence of cool spaces during the warm months;

The construction of 5,200 housing units, ranging in height from 6 to 25 stories, including rental housing, condominiums, social housing, family housing, residences for seniors, and affordable housing;

Reserved land for a primary school;

The development of a commercial hub (shops, offices, and the addition of a hotel) to continue serving the population of the area;

The development of three parks in the heart of the residential sector, offering significant space for relaxation and leisure activities, while strengthening the ecological resilience of the site;

The development of a gathering place at the heart of the commercial hub, including a pavilion for the public and a space for the organization of events related to the center's activities;

The promotion of active mobility through the creation of bicycle paths;

The establishment of a biodiversity corridor along Highway 25;

The greening of common spaces and rooftops;

The installation of permeable surfaces and stormwater retention systems on the site, in parks, streets, and private properties;

The development of local streets, shared lanes, and private roads to improve the connectivity and accessibility of the site.

This project is part of a sustainable development vision, inspired by the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) concept, and seeks to maximize the benefits related to the proximity of the Radisson metro station.

Finally, it meets the densification objectives of the sector advocated by the Schéma d'aménagement et de développement of the Urban agglomeration of Montreal (land use planning and development concept) as well as by the Urban Plan (Master Plan).

