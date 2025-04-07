To download the renderings, click here.

MONTREAL, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The transformation of Place Versailles, with its first phase potentially starting in 2026, will proceed without disrupting the current commercial activities of this iconic shopping centre in Montreal's East End.

This announcement was made today by Kevin Robinson, a representative of Place Versailles' owners, during the Forum de l'Est organized by the Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal.

"Place Versailles will continue to fulfill its local and regional commercial role. Renovation and beautification work will be undertaken to enhance the existing retail offerings," said Mr. Robinson, adding that some stores would eventually be relocated to allow the transformation project to begin.

The new version of the project unveiled today calls for an increase in social housing units, the expansion of the school grounds, and an improved site integration.

The project will create a vibrant neighbourhood featuring 5,805 housing units, including 979 social housing units, rental and condominium units, and residences for seniors.

Estimated at $2.2 billion, the project also includes offices, a hotel, three public parks (as well as a multifunctional public square), an elementary school, and community facilities, all while maintaining a strong commercial focus.

The three parks will cover a total surface area of 14,855 square metres, representing 10% of the site's total area. The public square will feature a multi-use park pavilion and play areas designed to provide cooling zones during warmer months.

Other highlights of the project include:

Promoting active mobility through the creation of bicycle paths;

Establishing a biodiversity corridor along Autoroute 25;

Greening common areas and rooftops;

Installing permeable surfaces and rainwater retention systems across parks, streets, and private properties;

Development of local streets, shared lanes, and private roads to improve site connectivity and accessibility.

First Phase

The initial phase will focus on redeveloping an expansive parking lot in the northeast section—eliminating a significant heat island effect—and include a central park of 5,716 square metres, 2,528 residential units, including 304 social housing units in two buildings and a seniors' residence, and 3,430 square metres of retail space.

Adopting an eco-responsible approach, the redevelopment of this exceptional 17-hectare site will prioritize the creation of renewed biodiversity. Ecological corridors will be established to connect existing green spaces, thereby promoting the continuity of natural habitats.

Throughout the planning process, the owners of Place Versailles have worked closely with both City of Montreal officials and Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough officials to ensure seamless integration into the surrounding urban fabric, while respecting its historical significance; Place Versailles opened originally in1963, becoming Montreal's first-ever indoor mall.

The project aligns with a vision of sustainable development inspired by the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) concept, seeking to maximize the benefits of proximity to the Radisson metro station.

Lastly, the project aligns with the densification objectives outlined in the Montreal Urban Agglomeration Schéma d'aménagement et de développement (land use planning and development concept) (SAD) and the Urban Plan (Master Plan).

SOURCE Place Versailles

Information: Justin Meloche, 514 995-9704, [email protected]