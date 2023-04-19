4Front Ventures Corp. Launches Flavored Blunts in the Infused Pre-Roll Category

4Front's Concentrate-Infused "1988" 1 Gram Blunts Bring Consumers Four New Flavors Now Available at Mission and Partner Dispensaries in Massachusetts

PHOENIX, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, broadened its brand 1988 , with the addition of infused 1 gram blunts in four new varieties: Fuzzy Peach, Juicy Mango, Candy Clouds and Lemon Squeeze.

The Company's latest addition to its suite of brands is named for the year in which the term blunt was introduced to the world by way of hip-hop, and brings consumers power-packed, flavorful blunts infused with distillate and naturally derived, botanical terpenes. The full line up of 1988 will be available ahead of 4/20 at 4Front's Mission Dispensaries in Georgetown, Worcester, and Brookline, Massachusetts , along with partner dispensaries across the state. From Thursday, April 20th through Sunday, April 23rd, Mission Dispensaries will be hosting festivities for the 4/20 holiday, with vendor pop-ups, food trucks, games and more. Each store will also feature special deals, promotions and surprise giveaways. The brand will continue to roll out to partner dispensaries in the Bay State and to Illinois cannabis consumers in the coming weeks and months.

"When we launched 1988 in Massachusetts this past February, we were met with an overwhelmingly positive consumer response," said 4Front Ventures Executive Vice President Brandon Mills. "These pre-rolls have been flying off the shelves, so we wanted to bring customers more of what they love. Through our expansion into the infused blunt category, we are bringing cannabis consumers an innovative product that doesn't compromise on 4Front's high-quality promise. With the incorporation of infusion and tobacco-free blunt cones filled with our choice flower, 1988 can't be beat."

1988 pre-rolled 1 gram infused blunts are filled with 4Front's choice nugs, and rolled into tobacco-free blunt cones - available as singles in doob tubes. They are infused through a homogenized mixing process that evenly distributes the oil throughout the inside of the blunt for a clean burn. These filterless blunts are available in a variety of strains and flavors to enhance each strain's flavor profile and user experience.

4Front Ventures Corp. ("4Front" or the "Company") (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator that owns or manages operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies, earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and over 1,800 products, which are strategically distributed through its wholly owned-and-operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ .

Statements in this news release that are forward looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in 4Front Ventures' periodic filings with securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances, or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The forward looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. 4Front disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and 4Front does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

