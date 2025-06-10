4Front Initiates Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act Proceedings in Canada

PHOENIX, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. ("4Front" or the "Company") (CSE: FFNT) (OTC: FFNTF), a vertically integrated cannabis operator, announces that, following its previously announced U.S. receivership petition, it has made an assignment into bankruptcy pursuant to the Canadian Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (the "Canadian Bankruptcy Proceedings").

B. Riley Farber has been appointed as the trustee in the Canadian Bankruptcy Proceedings. Further information may be obtained from the trustee at [email protected] or on the case webpage www.brileyfarber.com/engagements/4frontventures/.

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with operations in Illinois and Massachusetts and facilities in Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution, and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and over 1,800 products, which are strategically distributed through its fully owned and operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/.

4Front Investor Contacts: Andrew Thut, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], 602 428 5337; 4Front Media Contacts: [email protected], 602 428 5337