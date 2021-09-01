4Front Ventures Corp. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

PHOENIX, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - 4Front Ventures Corp . (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, today announced that its executive team will participate in several upcoming conferences, hosting small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout each event:

Needham Cannabis Conference - September 14, 2021

- Management will give a company presentation to conference attendees on Tuesday, September 14 at 1:30pm ET

at BTIG's Inaugural Cannabis Conference - September 29, 2021

- Andrew Thut , Chief Investment Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer of 4Front, will give a fireside chat to conference attendees on Wednesday, September 29 at 4:00pm ET

at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference - October 13-14, 2021

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one investor meeting, please contact 4Front's Investor Relations team at [email protected] .

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp . ("4Front" or the "Company") ( CSE: FFNT ) ( OTCQX: FFNTF ) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator who owns or manages operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution, and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and nearly 2,000 unique product lines, which are strategically distributed through its fully owned and operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ .

SOURCE 4Front Ventures Corp.

For further information: 4Front Investor Contacts: Andrew Thut, Chief Investment Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], 602-633-3067; Brian Pinkston, MATTIO Communications, [email protected], 703-926-9159; Media Contact, Justin Bernstein, MATTIO Communications, [email protected], 516-458-4743

