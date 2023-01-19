WHITEHORSE, YT, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, the Honourable Ranj Pillai, Premier of the Yukon and Minister responsible for Yukon Housing Corporation (YHC), Tracy-Anne McPhee, Yukon Minister of Health and Social Services, Mayor Laura Cabott, City of Whitehorse and Wildstone Construction and Engineering Ltd announced a combined $21 million investment to support the creation of 47 new affordable homes for families, seniors and individuals currently on YHC's waitlist.

The Community Housing development is located at 401 Jeckell Street and will be operated by the YHC. The building will feature 14 bachelor units, 16 one-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom units and 5 three-bedroom units for low-income and vulnerable families, seniors, and individuals in need of stable, affordable housing. Nine of these units will be low barrier and accessible.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$5.2 million from the federal government, through the Canada-Yukon Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. To help create jobs and enhance the quality of life for those who need it most, we are investing in affordable housing here in Whitehorse and across the country. Through our combined efforts, we are creating 47 new affordable homes to give a helping hand to Yukoners in need, and in doing so, we are improving the community's economic and social well-being. This is our government's National Housing Strategy at work." - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Through investments in affordable housing, our government is providing assistance to those who need it most here in the Yukon. This project is a true testament of working together to strengthen our communities. While we have lots of work ahead, I'm pleased to see another piece of meaningful, tangible progress in creating housing stock for Yukon seniors, families and individuals, while generating new jobs and stimulating the local economy."" – Brendan Hanley Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"It is truly remarkable to see such a substantial addition to Whitehorse's affordable housing with the completion of the residential complex at 401 Jeckell. These 47 new homes in Whitehorse will provide low-income Yukoners with stable and affordable housing. This project also marks progress towards our efforts to address the recommendations in the most recent Auditor General report on housing. Furthermore, it helps realize the housing goals set out in the Housing Action Plan and the National Housing Strategy. Above all else, this new complex provides welcoming homes that strengthen the foundation for a flourishing and safe community." – Premier Ranj Pillai , Premier of theYukon

"The modern and efficient mixed-use housing development addresses the pressing need for safe and affordable housing, and also prioritizes accessibility and inclusivity for our most vulnerable Yukoners. This is a shining example of what can be achieved when we come together to build healthier, more vibrant communities. I look forward to continuing our collaborative work to address the full spectrum of housing needs across the territory." – Tracy-Anne McPhee, Yukon Minister of Health and Social Services

"Every one of these new multi-unit developments means more homes for Yukoners. These 47 new units are another step to ensuring we have appropriate and adequate housing for people across the housing continuum. By working together with our partners, we can bring more of these projects to life." – Mayor Laura Cabott, City of Whitehorse

"We are grateful to be in the business of building crucial infrastructure and are thrilled to provide affordable housing for Yukon families. We'd like to thank the Yukon Government, the Yukon Housing Corporation and all the design, trade and supplier partners for their contributions and efforts on this project." - Wildstone Construction and Engineering Ltd

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.



All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

The Government of Yukon undertook public engagement during the design phase of this building and consulted with the local community and stakeholders to gather feedback. These stakeholders included:

undertook public engagement during the design phase of this building and consulted with the local community and stakeholders to gather feedback. These stakeholders included: the Whitehorse Downtown Resident's Association;



the Housing Action Plan Implementation Committee;



YHC's Accessibility Advisory Committee; and



Kwanlin Dün First Nation, the Ta'an Kwäch'än Council, and City of Whitehorse .

. The building has been designed to exceed National Energy Board of Canada minimum requirements for energy efficiency, contributing to the success of the Yukon's Our Clean Future Strategy.

Additional Information:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

