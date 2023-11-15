45th ANNUAL CANADIAN ETHNIC MEDIA ASSOCIATION AWARDS FOR JOURNALISTIC EXCELLENCE 2023
15 Nov, 2023, 11:40 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Ethnic Media Association is celebrating its 45th Anniversary with a loud and proud call for all to join us at this year's Awards for Journalistic Excellence! Be part of our in-studio audience of media colleagues and industry supporters as they applaud the new winners for 2023! Tickets are available at $45 each, in recognition of the 45th! For event details and to order tickets, visit: www.canadianethnicmedia.com
In a celebratory salute to this remarkable milestone, the Canadian Ethnic Media Association's 45th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence will take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m., with an Opening Reception, followed by the Awards Ceremony and Closing Reception at The Papermill Theatre, Todmorden Mills, 67 Pottery Road, Toronto, ON. M4K 2B9. Free parking available.
Well-known television personalities, Nicole Servinis and Devo Brown, will be on hand to introduce The Winners, and our highly-respected Award Presenters.
It is our pleasure to announce The Winners of the Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2023, and this year's prestigious Sierhey Khmara Ziniak Lifetime Achievement Award. Come meet The Winners!
ONLINE ARTICLES
Cristopher Cheung, Journalist
Fresh off the Shelf
The Tyee (Vancouver)
RADIO
Anil Thapa, Producer, Host
Namaste Radio Toronto
DOCUMENTARY
Andrea Ramolo, Executive Producer (Toronto)
The South
VIDEO SERIES
Alex Antoniadis, Producer; Nicholas Ramses, Co-host
Behind the Scenes with 2 Guys for Reel (Toronto)
COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT
Asha Frost, Producer
Unweaving Colonial Harm on Turtle Island (Newmarket, ON)
TELEVISION
Vera He, News Reporter
Magazine 26: A Pitch with Dreams
Fairchild TV Vancouver
PODCAST SERIES
Hellenic Heritage Foundation History Society
Exodus: The Stories of 1922
Agape Radio (Toronto)
PODCAST FEATURE
Kate Jaimet, Senior Editor
The Canada-India Connection
Stories Behind the History
Canada's History Magazine (Ottawa)
INNOVATION
Jagjeet Sharma, Journalist (Ottawa)
Covid-19 Chronicles: Part 3
Media & The Covid
JJ Lee, Artist, Author (Halifax)
In My Yesterday
Canada's History Magazine
The Canadian Ethnic Media Association and its prestigious Awards for Journalistic Excellence are the creations of Founder and Executive Director Sierhey Khmara Ziniak. His legacy lives on posthumously, as testimony to CEMA's ongoing efforts to advocate for Canada's ethnic media, and to fight for their recognition as important voices for Canada.
Each year, the Canadian Ethnic Media Association recognizes the lifetime achievement of one such individual by awarding the Sierhey Khmara Ziniak Award. This year's recipient is David Martin Shulist, of Wilno, Ontario, advocate for the Kashubian Language and Culture, for his unswerving dedication to Multiculturalism and its affirmative expression through media and community engagement.
In its 45th year, the Canadian Ethnic Media Association is fresher and more innovative than ever before. The Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence is enjoying a surge of growth and far-reaching development. It has propelled the organization into a contemporary presence reflecting the present national – literally coast-to-coast – showcase of Canada's finest ethnic media practitioners.
The 45th Annual Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence thanks its Event Sponsors for 2023:
Diamond Sponsor: Google News Initiative
Bronze Sponsor: Ontario Creates
Year-round Sponsors: AllinBrand, and Cision-Canada News Wire.
Visit: www.canadianethnicmedia.com for complete Awards Event information, and link to purchase tickets to this momentous occasion.
Or go directly to:
https://empiria.events/event/45th-anniversary-canadian-ethnic-media-association/
For further information: Averill Maroun, Canadian Ethnic Media Association Board Member, Marketing & Communications, T: 647 513-2978, E: [email protected]
