45th ANNUAL CANADIAN ETHNIC MEDIA ASSOCIATION AWARDS FOR JOURNALISTIC EXCELLENCE 2023

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Ethnic Media Association is celebrating its 45th Anniversary with a loud and proud call for all to join us at this year's Awards for Journalistic Excellence! Be part of our in-studio audience of media colleagues and industry supporters as they applaud the new winners for 2023! Tickets are available at $45 each, in recognition of the 45th! For event details and to order tickets, visit: www.canadianethnicmedia.com

In a celebratory salute to this remarkable milestone, the Canadian Ethnic Media Association's 45th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence will take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m., with an Opening Reception, followed by the Awards Ceremony and Closing Reception at The Papermill Theatre, Todmorden Mills, 67 Pottery Road, Toronto, ON. M4K 2B9. Free parking available.

Well-known television personalities, Nicole Servinis and Devo Brown, will be on hand to introduce The Winners, and our highly-respected Award Presenters.

It is our pleasure to announce The Winners of the Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2023, and this year's prestigious Sierhey Khmara Ziniak Lifetime Achievement Award. Come meet The Winners!

ONLINE ARTICLES

Cristopher Cheung, Journalist

Fresh off the Shelf

The Tyee (Vancouver)

RADIO

Anil Thapa, Producer, Host

Namaste Radio Toronto

DOCUMENTARY

Andrea Ramolo, Executive Producer (Toronto)

The South

VIDEO SERIES

Alex Antoniadis, Producer; Nicholas Ramses, Co-host

Behind the Scenes with 2 Guys for Reel (Toronto)

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Asha Frost, Producer

Unweaving Colonial Harm on Turtle Island (Newmarket, ON)

TELEVISION

Vera He, News Reporter

Magazine 26: A Pitch with Dreams

Fairchild TV Vancouver

PODCAST SERIES

Hellenic Heritage Foundation History Society

Exodus: The Stories of 1922

Agape Radio (Toronto)

PODCAST FEATURE

Kate Jaimet, Senior Editor

The Canada-India Connection

Stories Behind the History

Canada's History Magazine (Ottawa)

INNOVATION

Jagjeet Sharma, Journalist (Ottawa)

Covid-19 Chronicles: Part 3

Media & The Covid

PRINT

JJ Lee, Artist, Author (Halifax)

In My Yesterday

Canada's History Magazine

The Canadian Ethnic Media Association and its prestigious Awards for Journalistic Excellence are the creations of Founder and Executive Director Sierhey Khmara Ziniak. His legacy lives on posthumously, as testimony to CEMA's ongoing efforts to advocate for Canada's ethnic media, and to fight for their recognition as important voices for Canada.

Each year, the Canadian Ethnic Media Association recognizes the lifetime achievement of one such individual by awarding the Sierhey Khmara Ziniak Award. This year's recipient is David Martin Shulist, of Wilno, Ontario, advocate for the Kashubian Language and Culture, for his unswerving dedication to Multiculturalism and its affirmative expression through media and community engagement.

In its 45th year, the Canadian Ethnic Media Association is fresher and more innovative than ever before. The Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence is enjoying a surge of growth and far-reaching development. It has propelled the organization into a contemporary presence reflecting the present national – literally coast-to-coast – showcase of Canada's finest ethnic media practitioners.

