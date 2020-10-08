Since its beginning, Kamik has been designing durable and comfortable footwear that withstands Quebec's climate and inspire families to play outside in all weathers.

Sustainable development: a key concern for Quebec shoppers

According to the survey commissioned by Kamik, Quebeckers also take environmental issues into consideration when shopping for fall and winter boots. Sixty-two percent (62%) of respondents agreed with the following statement: "I care about the environment, which is why I choose sustainable and eco-friendly boots for my family."

This trend squares with Kamik's sustainable development initiatives that is at the heart of the brand's values and DNA.

Here are a few highlights:

100% of the rubber leftover from the manufacturing process is recycled and used to make new products. Kamik recycles enough rubber to manufacture 360,000 pairs of black boots each year.

Most of Kamik felt liners are made from recycled water bottles. Over the last five years, Kamik recycled the equivalent of 15 million water bottles to produce their removable felt liners.

Kamik is moving toward a zero-waste factory in Montreal .

. All Kamik packaging components, such as boxes, labels and tissue paper, are made from recycled pulp and are fully recyclable.

ABOUT THE KAMIK SURVEY

A provincial study commissioned by Kamik was carried out from September 18 to 21, 2020, and targeted 1,006 Quebeckers aged 18 and over, speaking either French or English. Respondents agreed to complete a survey about their buying habits with regard to fall and winter boots. The survey was conducted by Léger, on behalf of Kamik.

ABOUT KAMIK

Kamik is a leading footwear and apparel manufacturer on a mission to bring unstructured moments of Outside Free Play back to families worldwide. True to its 120-year Canadian heritage, Kamik has a special connection with the outdoors and creates a complete line of comfortable, versatile footwear and apparel for the whole family to Step Outside®. Kamik's parent company, Genfoot, has been operating in North America since 1898 and has factories in Quebec, Ontario and New Hampshire. Kamik footwear is available in over 10,000 outlets in more than 40 countries. Learn more at www.kamik.com and follow Kamik on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Kamik

For further information: or to schedule an interview with a Kamik spokesperson, please contact: Chloé Chagnon, Massy Forget Langlois Public Relations, 514-743-6302, [email protected]