45% of Quebeckers are more likely to purchase locally made boots than before the pandemic, according to a survey Français
Oct 08, 2020, 07:00 ET
Kamik's new campaign, "Canadian boots. Made for your family. Making footprints since 1898," features Quebec families.
MONTREAL, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Kamik, a Quebec family business that specializes in manufacturing footwear and apparel, releases today the results of a Léger survey that indicates a significant increase in buying intentions for fall and winter boots designed in Quebec. These survey results confirm Quebeckers' strong interest in buying local. Kamik's campaign, "Canadian boots. Made for your family. Making footprints since 1898," features families from Quebec and is in line with this trend.
"Kamik is a local business that cares about its local families. This is why we've decided to feature them in our new ad campaign, which was shot in and around Montreal," said Taline Djourian, Brand Manager at Kamik. With more than 120 years of expertise and know-how, Kamik wanted to feature its proud Quebecois roots in this campaign. "Kamik's parent company, Genfoot Inc., was founded in Quebec in the late 19th century by the Cook family. To this day, the family is still involved in the running of the business, since our president is the founder's grandson. The company's journey in Quebec, which started in 1898, is one of our proudest achievements," adds Ms. Djourian.
Since its beginning, Kamik has been designing durable and comfortable footwear that withstands Quebec's climate and inspire families to play outside in all weathers.
Sustainable development: a key concern for Quebec shoppers
According to the survey commissioned by Kamik, Quebeckers also take environmental issues into consideration when shopping for fall and winter boots. Sixty-two percent (62%) of respondents agreed with the following statement: "I care about the environment, which is why I choose sustainable and eco-friendly boots for my family."
This trend squares with Kamik's sustainable development initiatives that is at the heart of the brand's values and DNA.
Here are a few highlights:
- 100% of the rubber leftover from the manufacturing process is recycled and used to make new products. Kamik recycles enough rubber to manufacture 360,000 pairs of black boots each year.
- Most of Kamik felt liners are made from recycled water bottles. Over the last five years, Kamik recycled the equivalent of 15 million water bottles to produce their removable felt liners.
- Kamik is moving toward a zero-waste factory in Montreal.
- All Kamik packaging components, such as boxes, labels and tissue paper, are made from recycled pulp and are fully recyclable.
ABOUT THE KAMIK SURVEY
A provincial study commissioned by Kamik was carried out from September 18 to 21, 2020, and targeted 1,006 Quebeckers aged 18 and over, speaking either French or English. Respondents agreed to complete a survey about their buying habits with regard to fall and winter boots. The survey was conducted by Léger, on behalf of Kamik.
ABOUT KAMIK
Kamik is a leading footwear and apparel manufacturer on a mission to bring unstructured moments of Outside Free Play back to families worldwide. True to its 120-year Canadian heritage, Kamik has a special connection with the outdoors and creates a complete line of comfortable, versatile footwear and apparel for the whole family to Step Outside®. Kamik's parent company, Genfoot, has been operating in North America since 1898 and has factories in Quebec, Ontario and New Hampshire. Kamik footwear is available in over 10,000 outlets in more than 40 countries. Learn more at www.kamik.com and follow Kamik on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
SOURCE Kamik
For further information: or to schedule an interview with a Kamik spokesperson, please contact: Chloé Chagnon, Massy Forget Langlois Public Relations, 514-743-6302, [email protected]