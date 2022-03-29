43 COMMUNITY HEALTH NURSES CARING FOR PEOPLE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS TO BE FIRED IN TORONTO ON THURSDAY

Union calling on the employer for job security and the Ontario government to reverse the funding cuts

RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - SEIU Healthcare, a union that represents 60,000 healthcare workers in Ontario, is calling on Inner City Health Associates (ICHA) to provide greater job security to nurses, as well a renewed funding from Ontario's Ministry of Health to avoid the cruel consequence of nursing job losses for Toronto.

The jobs at risk include 3 nurse practitioners (NPs), 26 registered nurses (RNs), and 14 registered practical nurses (RPNs). These nurses provide community care health services for people experiencing homelessness in the city.

"We have been informed that 43 nurses will be terminated on Thursday, March 31, 2022," said Jackie Walker, Nursing Division president for SEIU Healthcare. "The employer claims that funding from Ontario' Ministry of Health has been cut and that the consequence will be the loss of 3 NPs, 26 RNs, and 14 RPNs. The cuts will not only result in job losses for 43 hard working nurses who served tirelessly during the pandemic, but devastating health service cuts to Toronto's most marginalized people."

SEIU Healthcare is calling on ICHA and the provincial government to reverse these cuts. In an attempt to help save their jobs, the nurses have sent letters asking for urgent support to their local MP, Marci Ien, and local MPP, Suze Morrison.

SOURCE SEIU Healthcare

For further information: For media inquiries, contact: Angelica Cruz, SEIU Healthcare, 416-523-9684, [email protected]; Mark Millard, SEIU Healthcare, 416-805-0688, [email protected]