40th CIBC Miracle Day: over $6.2 million to support children's charities around the world

CIBC clients, team members, charity partners and special guests came together to raise millions to help children across the world to dream big

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today $6.2 million to support charities that provide education and enrichment for kids, thanks to the generosity of the bank's team members and clients following the 40th annual CIBC Miracle Day, this year held on December 4.

Pinball Clemons, Desmond Howard, Kate Beirness, Rod Black, Tessa Virtue, and Carson from Holland Bloorview rang the opening bell to kick off the 40th annual CIBC Miracle Day held on December 4, 2024. (CNW Group/CIBC)

This year's CIBC Miracle Day brought together celebrities, athletes, charities and CIBC team members – all with the goal of raising funds to remove barriers to kids achieving their dreams. Longstanding supporters Pinball Clemons, Rod Black, and Tessa Virtue were among the special guests who brought their energy and enthusiasm to highlight the incredible and inspiring work of children's charities.

"At CIBC, our team members are committed to making a difference in the communities where we live and work. These results demonstrate our longstanding dedication to helping make children's ambitions a reality for the past forty years," said Harry Culham, Group Head, CIBC Capital Markets, Global Asset Management, and Enterprise Strategy, and Co-Chair of the CIBC Foundation. "We are grateful to our clients, team members, charity partners and special guests for contributing to this proud giving tradition that helps to remove barriers to allow kids to achieve their dreams."

To mark the milestone 40th annual CIBC Miracle Day, the bank made a historic one-time $1 million donation to Breakfast Club of Canada to support breakfast programs across Canada. In addition, there was a Miracle Day 'storybook' installation at CIBC Square on Bay Street in Toronto, which featured anecdotes from some of the children who have been helped by children's charities.

Celebrations also took place in Vancouver, Calgary, London, ON, Victoria, Edmonton, Ottawa, Kanata, Montreal, New York, Chicago, London, Luxembourg and Hong Kong.

"We are so grateful to everyone for their generosity. While it only takes one person to make a difference, these results illustrate that great things happen when our team rallies around this purpose, together with our clients and charitable partners, which is the spirit of CIBC Miracle Day," said Bob Cancelli, Executive Vice-President & Head, CIBC Wood Gundy, Investment Counsel and Investors Edge. "The $6.2 million will go to children's charities across the globe to help create a world without limits to ambition by creating economically inclusive communities that support equitable opportunities for all."

CIBC Miracle Day is an annual event that takes place on the first Wednesday in December. CIBC Foundation, which aims to create a world without limits to ambition and a more equitable society, administers the funds raised on CIBC Miracle Day. Funds are distributed throughout the year and play a key role in helping children access vital support services and programs.

About CIBC Foundation

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. The CIBC Foundation serves our commitment to creating a world without limits to ambition by championing inclusive communities, investing in financial education and supporting cancer research, treatment, education and support programs through corporate donations and community partnerships. Learn more about our community impact. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

