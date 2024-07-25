407 International Reports Second Quarter Results

Revenues up 11% compared to second quarter of 2023

TORONTO, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - 407 International Inc. (the Company) announced today financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Reported revenues were $450.3 million, up 11% and net income was $187.3 million, up 21% compared to the same period in 2023. Earnings before interest and other expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA1) for the second quarter of 2024 totalled $397.6 million, up 12% compared with the same period in 2023.

407 ETR fleet vehicle passing through gantry on Highway 407 ETR (CNW Group/407 International Inc.)

Trips during the second quarter were higher by 3% compared to the same period last year. Vehicle kilometres travelled increased by 5% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

The Board of Directors declared an eligible dividend of $0.290 per common share payable on or about July 25, 2024, to shareholders of record on July 25, 2024.

"Summer is our busiest season on the road and safety remains our top priority, not only for our employees, but for the hundreds of thousands of drivers who rely on Highway 407 ETR for a fast, safe and reliable commute," says Javier Tamargo, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "During the second quarter, Team 407 ETR reached four million hours without a lost-time injury. We're proud of our strong safety culture and our record for being one of the safest highways in the GTA."

Off the road, 407 ETR continues to invest in road safety initiatives to encourage safe driving and injury prevention. During the second quarter, 407 ETR committed $100,000 in funding for organizations including the Canadian Spinal Research Organization, Parachute Canada, Accident Awareness and Sunnybrook's P.A.R.T.Y. (Prevent Alcohol & Risk-Related Trauma in Youth) Program.

407 ETR also celebrated its annual company-wide day of volunteering. In June, more than 300 employees participated in One Big Day to volunteer at 20 different not-for-profit organizations including food banks, senior's homes, shelters and environmental organizations.

Highlights

(unaudited)







Three-month period ended

Six-month period ended





June 30

June 30





2024

2023

2024

2023







































Selected Financial Information (in millions)

















Revenues

$ 450.3

$ 405.3

$ 780.1

$ 700.2

Operating expenses

52.7

49.4

103.3

102.0

EBITDA 1

397.6

355.9

676.8

598.2

Depreciation and amortization

24.7

24.2

52.1

48.7

Interest and other expenses

117.6

122.2

206.4

203.8

Income before tax

255.3

209.5

418.3

345.7

Income tax expenses

68.0

54.1

110.8

90.2

Net income

$ 187.3

$ 155.4

$ 307.5

$ 255.5















































































Traffic

















Total trips (in thousands)

30,224

29,330

54,009

51,858

Average revenue per trip2

$14.78

$13.36

$14.31

$13.09

Average workday number of trips

379,123

369,324

344,001

330,815

Vehicle kilometres travelled (in thousands)

701,018

670,255

1,215,265

1,150,360

Number of transponders in circulation

















at June 30

1,830,135

1,698,843

1,830,135

1,698,843





















ABOUT 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly-owned subsidiaries (50.01%);

Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and

AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc., formerly SNC-Lavalin Inc. (6.76%).

1 EBITDA is not a standardized financial measure under International Financial Reporting Standards and investors are cautioned that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company's performance. The Company's method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other company's methods, and may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis which is available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. 2Average Revenue per Trip is calculated as total revenue less revenue billed for Highway 407 over total number of trips in the reporting period.



