$350 Million of Medium-Term Notes Issued by 407 International Inc.

Mar 03, 2025, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - 407 International Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it has agreed to issue $350 million aggregate principal amount of 4.45% Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes, Series 25-A1, due September 11, 2052 (the "Notes") through its Medium-Term Notes program and pursuant to a base shelf prospectus dated March 28, 2024, in an agency transaction with a syndicate led by RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. The syndicate also includes CIBC World Markets Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Casgrain & Company Limited, National Bank Financial Inc. and TD Securities Inc. The distribution of the Notes is scheduled to close on March 5, 2025.
