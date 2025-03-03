$350 Million of Medium-Term Notes Issued by 407 International Inc.

Net proceeds in respect of the Notes will be used to (i) refinance existing senior debt on or before maturity and to (ii) fund a series reserve account for the Notes.

ABOUT 407 INTERNATIONAL

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly-owned subsidiaries (50.01%);

Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and

AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc. formerly SNC-Lavalin Inc. (6.76%).

