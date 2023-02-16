407 International Reports 2022 Results

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - 407 International Inc. (the "Company") announced today revenues of $1,327.2 million for 2022, compared to $1,023.1 million for 2021. The Company reported net income of $435.3 million for 2022, compared to a net income of $212.4 million for 2021. Earnings before interest and other, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"1) totalled $1,138.8 million for 2022 compared to $859.0 million for 2021.

Traffic volumes gradually increased during 2022 following the removal of all COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions by the Province in early 2022 as compared to 2021 when various provincial restrictions were in effect. Despite lower revenues compared to the pre-pandemic levels, the Company maintained sufficient liquidity to satisfy all of its financial obligations during 2022. Management continues to monitor the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and does not believe it will have a long-term impact on the financial condition of the Company.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE REPORTING (ESG)

The Company continues to advance its ESG commitment in addition to its 25% reduction target in greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions by 2030. In 2022, the Company secured a Sustainability Linked Loan with three Key Performance Indicators related to GHG emissions, diversity of its Board of Directors and employee health and safety performance. Related targets will be measured on an annual basis, commencing in 2023. Other ESG highlights include:

Achieved 2.8 million hours without a lost-time injury;

Volunteered more than 600 hours during 407 ETR's One Big Day initiative and year-long volunteering opportunities;

initiative and year-long volunteering opportunities; Completed multi-year, Road to Recovery initiative for COVID-19 relief with final payment of $1 million to United Way Greater Toronto in support of food and income security, job security, mental health and seniors; and

to United Way Greater Toronto in support of food and income security, job security, mental health and seniors; and Strengthened its commitment to the environment through its support of Nature Conservancy of Canada . The Company donated more than $176,000 to the organization as a result of an initial gift of $50,000 and a campaign for which 407 ETR donated $2 for every customer who switched to paperless billing.

(unaudited)



























Three-month period ended

Year ended





December 31

December 31





2022

2021

2022

2021







































Selected Financial Information (in millions)















Revenues

$ 362.5

$ 308.7

$ 1,327.2

$ 1,023.1

Operating expenses

58.1

49.0

188.4

164.1

EBITDA 1

304.4

259.7

1,138.8

859.0

Depreciation and amortization

26.4

28.0

100.0

102.2

Interest and other expenses

104.1

124.7

447.0

465.4

Income before tax

173.9

107.0

591.8

291.4

Income tax expenses

46.0

29.6

156.5

79.0

Net income

$ 127.9

$ 77.4

$ 435.3

$ 212.4















































































Traffic

















Total trips (in thousands)

26,315

23,354

98,112

77,022

Average revenue per trip

$13.39

$13.08

$13.32

$13.12

Average workday number of trips

332,095

292,490

309,944

245,708

Total vehicle kilometres (in thousands) 590,504

520,264

2,212,816

1,695,715

Number of transponders in circulation















at December 31









1,663,482

1,617,409

ABOUT 407 INTERNATIONAL

The Company is owned by indirectly owned subsidiaries of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (total 50.01%), also known as CPP Investments; Cintra Global S.E., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S. A. (43.23%); and SNC-Lavalin (6.76%).

