407 International Inc. Announces Dividend

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - 407 International Inc. (the "Company") announced an eligible dividend of $0.258 per common share, payable on or about December 20, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 20, 2022.

The Company is owned by indirectly owned subsidiaries of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (total 50.01%), also known as CPP Investments; Cintra Global S.E., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S. A. (43.23%); and SNC-Lavalin (6.76%).

